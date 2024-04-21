Top Chef Alum Eric Adjepong Reveals the One Kitchen Item That Pays for Itself

We interviewed Eric Adjepong because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fan-favorite Top Chef alum Eric Adjepong has added several new accomplishments to his resume since leaving the Bravo cooking show: TV host, ambassador, and kitchenware designer. Needless to say, he's been busy, and not just in the kitchen. In his new Food Network series, Wildcard Kitchen, a group of chefs compete in a culinary game of poker where they face unpredictable challenges for a chance to win and walk away a high roller. While contestants are taking risks on Wildcard Kitchen, Eric is betting big on something else — this summer's entertaining trend. He expects to see lots of punch bowls filled with delicious drinks. "I think it'll do numbers this summer," says Eric. "I'm super excited about that, but I think just in general people are super excited to celebrate each other outside, doing more outside activities."

He's so confident in his hand that he even created his very own punch bowl (which is absolutely gorgeous by the way) as part of his exclusive collection with Crate & Barrel. But his collection doesn't stop there. He's also designed serving platters, dishes, cutting boards and other kitchen essentials that harken back to his West African and NYC roots. "The food, clothing, and jewelry that influenced this collection bring important parts of my past to people's kitchens and living rooms to make cooking and entertaining pieces as functional art," says Eric.

And as if that wasn't enough, he's also been named as an ambassador to Save the Children — an organization that helps improve the lives of children worldwide — alongside celebs like Jennifer Garner, Enrique Iglesias, and Olivia Wilde. In the past, Eric worked with the organization to moderate discussions on food insecurity and even led a cooking demonstration at a fundraising event in his hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut.

At the end of the day though, Eric is a chef at heart, which is why we asked him to share what's in his kitchen so that we can all channel our inner Top Chef. From the inexpensive essential he always repurchases to the kitchen tool he's had the longest, Eric's picks are worth shopping.