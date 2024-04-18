Why Cheryl Burke Says Being a "Breadwinner" Put Strain on Matthew Lawrence Marriage

Cheryl Burke is putting in her two cents.
Three years after the Dancing With the Stars alum filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, she's sharing how their varying financial situations put a strain on the relationship.
"I learned that you can't buy love," she said on the April 17 episode of iHeartRadio's Amy & T.J. podcast. "Obviously, I didn't buy my ex-husband, but I definitely would say I was the breadwinner. I supported us."
Noting that the issue isn't so "black and white," Cheryl—who was one of the DWTS' longest-serving pro dancers when she married Boy Meets World actor in 2019—added contributing to their household finances "made me feel good, but then it didn't necessarily make the relationship good."
It was a sentiment shared by Amy Robach, who was married to Andrew Shue before finding love with her cohost T.J. Holmes. "I had a false sense of security," the former GMA3 anchor told Cheryl. "But it's also emasculating, and so it creates an awful dynamic."
Although Cheryl agreed with Amy, she was still unsure if she ever wants a spouse who "takes care of me" financially.
"I just don't know if I do," the 39-year-old added. "I gotta let it go. I have to be able to be all the things."
Cheryl finalized her divorce with Matthew, 44, in 2022. In court documents previously obtained by E! News, the Dance Moms coach agreed to uphold her premarital agreement, with neither parties receiving spousal support.
While Matthew has since moved on romantically with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Cheryl is taking her time before jumping into a serious relationship. In fact, she has a few dealbreakers for potential suitors.
"I want someone who wants to evolve, that wants to consistently work on himself, be able to take accountability when needed," she said during her appearance on Amy & T.J. "You can blame all day long, but at the end of the day, you're stuck with you for the rest of your freaking life. You better like yourself."