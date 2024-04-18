Why Cheryl Burke Says Being a "Breadwinner" Put Strain on Matthew Lawrence Marriage

Watch : Cheryl Burke Shares Emotional Message on Starting Over

Cheryl Burke is putting in her two cents.

Three years after the Dancing With the Stars alum filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, she's sharing how their varying financial situations put a strain on the relationship.

"I learned that you can't buy love," she said on the April 17 episode of iHeartRadio's Amy & T.J. podcast. "Obviously, I didn't buy my ex-husband, but I definitely would say I was the breadwinner. I supported us."

Noting that the issue isn't so "black and white," Cheryl—who was one of the DWTS' longest-serving pro dancers when she married Boy Meets World actor in 2019—added contributing to their household finances "made me feel good, but then it didn't necessarily make the relationship good."

It was a sentiment shared by Amy Robach, who was married to Andrew Shue before finding love with her cohost T.J. Holmes. "I had a false sense of security," the former GMA3 anchor told Cheryl. "But it's also emasculating, and so it creates an awful dynamic."