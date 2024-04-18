Mariska Hargitay Helps Little Girl Reunite With Mom After She's Mistaken for Real-Life Cop

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Mistaken for Real Cop by Lost Child While Filming Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay is a member of an elite squad: real life heroes.

While filming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City April 10, the actress was approached by a little girl who mistook the 60-year-old for a real police officer based on her costume—which includes a very real-looking police badge.

The child went up to Mariska as she was shooting a scene with costar Ice-T, and according to multiple outlets interrupted filming to ask for Mariska's help in finding her mom, which she successfully did.

The Emmy winner—who shares children sons August, 17, and Andrew, 12, and daughter Amaya, 12, with husband of 20 years Peter Hermann—has played the iconic role of Olivia Benson on the NBC procedural since the show premiered in 1999.

And according to Mariska, playing a role like Olivia has offered important lessons that she has applied to her real life.