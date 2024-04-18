Psst! There’s a Lilly Pulitzer Collection at Pottery Barn Teen and We’re Obsessed With the Tropical Vibes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's any brand that knows a thing or two about statement prints and adding more color to your wardrobe or home, it's Lilly Pulitzer. Not only does the brand already have a cult following (ahem, yes us included), many of their products tend to usually be out of our budget. Well, lucky for us we're here to tell you that the brand has just released an exclusive collection at Pottery Barn Teen, with products ranging as low as $29. Yes, you read that right.

In this jaw-dropping collection, expect to find vibrant color palettes reminiscent of a tropical oasis (think: Palm Beach vibes girlies) and more beloved Lilly Pulitzer bold prints on bedding, table lamps, beach towels, water bottles, and even memo boards and pineapple rattan mirrors that require no nails to hang. So, whether you're prepping to decorate your dorm room, or looking to revamp your bedroom this Spring/Summer, you won't want to miss out on snagging a few pieces from this latest PBteen collab. We also recommend checking out all of PBteen's other incredible collaborations so you can find something for every type of home decor taste. Happy shopping!