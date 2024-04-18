Psst! There’s a Lilly Pulitzer Collection at Pottery Barn Teen and We’re Obsessed With the Tropical Vibes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any brand that knows a thing or two about statement prints and adding more color to your wardrobe or home, it's Lilly Pulitzer. Not only does the brand already have a cult following (ahem, yes us included), many of their products tend to usually be out of our budget. Well, lucky for us we're here to tell you that the brand has just released an exclusive collection at Pottery Barn Teen, with products ranging as low as $29. Yes, you read that right.
In this jaw-dropping collection, expect to find vibrant color palettes reminiscent of a tropical oasis (think: Palm Beach vibes girlies) and more beloved Lilly Pulitzer bold prints on bedding, table lamps, beach towels, water bottles, and even memo boards and pineapple rattan mirrors that require no nails to hang. So, whether you're prepping to decorate your dorm room, or looking to revamp your bedroom this Spring/Summer, you won't want to miss out on snagging a few pieces from this latest PBteen collab. We also recommend checking out all of PBteen's other incredible collaborations so you can find something for every type of home decor taste. Happy shopping!
Lilly Pulitzer Via Amore Duvet Cover
Escape to a tropical paradise every night with this duvet cover adorned with palm fronds and hibiscus blossoms in vibrant colors, turning your sleep space into an oasis. Crafted from pure cotton, it ensures lasting comfort with its natural softness and breathability, inviting you to relax and unwind in style.
Lilly Pulitzer Shell Pillow
Add beachy vibes to your space with this shell pillow from PBteen. Made from comfy cotton canvas and trimmed with hand-embroidered raffia, it's the perfect way to bring some laid-back coastal vibes to your decor.
Lilly Pulitzer Printed Shade Table Lamp
Bring a touch of tropical paradise to your decor with this table lamp. Featuring an embossed ceramic base complemented by a vibrantly patterned shade, it's sure to light up your room with seaside charm.
Lilly Pulitzer Tropical Oasis Duvet Cover
Drift away to paradise every night with this bright yellow duvet cover. Its tropical print injects a burst of color and relaxed style into any bedroom, while the cotton fabric ensures lasting comfort with its natural softness and breathability.
Lilly Pulitzer Go Bananas Reversible Pillow Cover
Get ready to go bananas for this reversible pillow cover! Featuring a playful banana tree print on one side and palm leaves on the other, you'll want to add it this charming pillow to any bed or armchair for a cute pop of color.
Lilly Pulitzer No Nails Rattan Pineapple Mirror
Transform your space into a pineapple paradise effortlessly with this rattan mirror, easily hung using 3M strips. Infused with Lilly's playful tropical vibe, it's the perfect eye-catching accent for adding personality to sparse walls.
Lilly Pulitzer Via Amore Beach Towel
Splash into style with this vibrant beach towel, perfect for beach trips and poolside lounging. Patterned with bright blooms on cotton terry velour, it not only offers cozy softness but also excellent absorbency for all your trips to the beach. Did we mention it's only $29?!
Lilly Pulitzer Via Flora Slim Water Bottle
Stay refreshingly hydrated with this cute slim water bottle. Equal parts fashionable and functional, it's a must-have for taking your favorite drinks on the go, featuring a convenient handle for easy transport and dishwasher-safe for convenient cleaning.
Lilly Pulitzer No Nails Pinboards
Pin up memos, messages, and to-dos effortlessly on this colorful fabric board, designed to add flair to your space. Crafted from REPREVE polyester made from recycled plastic water bottles, it's eco-minded and easy to hang, whether with nails or without.
Lilly Pulitzer Essential Laundry Backpack
Stay stylish and organized with this extra-large laundry backpack, perfect for carrying all your laundry needs with its spacious interior and convenient zippered pocket for detergent. Whether you're navigating across campus or down the hall, the soft shoulder straps make it a comfortable and practical choice for any laundry day adventure.
