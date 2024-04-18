Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged: How Their Rekindled Romance Became More Than Just a Dream

Watch : Ashanti & Nelly Expecting First Child Together

Ashanti and Nelly are cruising into their new chapter together.

The "Foolish" singer, 43, recently announced she and the "Hot in Herre" rapper, 49, are engaged and expecting their first child together.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti told Essence, which broke the news April 17. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

She also shared the big reveal with her Instagram followers. Borrowing the lyrics from her 2002 hit "Baby," Ashanti captioned a video, "Baby baby baby baby…." The clip showed her getting ready for a show backstage. And when she was asked how much more time she needs, Ashanti replied, "I'm gonna need about nine months."

The update comes less than a year after Ashanti and Nelly confirmed they'd rekindled their romance. And the "Grillz" artist spoke about what marriage means to him.