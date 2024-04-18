Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged: How Their Rekindled Romance Became More Than Just a Dream

Ashanti and Nelly are cruising into their new chapter together.
The "Foolish" singer, 43, recently announced she and the "Hot in Herre" rapper, 49, are engaged and expecting their first child together.
"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti told Essence, which broke the news April 17. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."
She also shared the big reveal with her Instagram followers. Borrowing the lyrics from her 2002 hit "Baby," Ashanti captioned a video, "Baby baby baby baby…." The clip showed her getting ready for a show backstage. And when she was asked how much more time she needs, Ashanti replied, "I'm gonna need about nine months."
The update comes less than a year after Ashanti and Nelly confirmed they'd rekindled their romance. And the "Grillz" artist spoke about what marriage means to him.
"I've never been married," Nelly said on a September episode of Boss Moves with Rasheeda. "My goal is to die married—it's not to have been married. You see what I'm saying? When I make that oath, tellin' you, death do us part for real. You know what I'm saying? But I think the goal is to leave this earth knowing that you had somebody that loved you and was with you."
It's a love story that is more than two decades in the making. Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003. And while the Grammy winners would spark romance rumors over and over again, they often played coy about where they stood.
But if you need a lil bit of a reminder on their history, keep reading.