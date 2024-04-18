Rihanna Transforms Into Blonde Bombshell With New Hair Look

Watch : Rihanna Admits She Would Get This Plastic Surgery Procedure Done

Rihanna's new look will make you want to shut up and drive to the nearest salon.

The multihyphenate debuted a bright blonde transformation while hosting the London celebration of her latest Fenty x Puma collection. And the certified bad girl not only displayed her dramatic hair color but also unveiled her new eye-grazing bangs.

For the April 17 event, Rihanna paired her blonde bombshell look with an oversized moss green jacket layered over a dark brown jumpsuit. She accessorized with a fiery red lip and orange-tinted sunglasses with a tortoiseshell print.

Although the Fenty Beauty founder has rocked golden-ish hairstyles in recent months, this is the lightest shade of blonde she's sported in years. But Rihanna's latest style moves represent her new chapter.

"I'm playing again," the 36-year-old told BBC News on the red carpet. "Now I'm having fun with my clothes."