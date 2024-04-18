Rihanna Transforms Into Blonde Bombshell With New Hair Look

Rihanna's new look will make you want to shut up and drive to the nearest salon.
The multihyphenate debuted a bright blonde transformation while hosting the London celebration of her latest Fenty x Puma collection. And the certified bad girl not only displayed her dramatic hair color but also unveiled her new eye-grazing bangs.
For the April 17 event, Rihanna paired her blonde bombshell look with an oversized moss green jacket layered over a dark brown jumpsuit. She accessorized with a fiery red lip and orange-tinted sunglasses with a tortoiseshell print.
Although the Fenty Beauty founder has rocked golden-ish hairstyles in recent months, this is the lightest shade of blonde she's sported in years. But Rihanna's latest style moves represent her new chapter.
"I'm playing again," the 36-year-old told BBC News on the red carpet. "Now I'm having fun with my clothes."
In fact, the mom of two—who shares sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot Rose, 8 months, with A$AP Rocky—explained how her fashion changed drastically when she was expecting.
"With the first pregnancy, I feel like I was able to wear heels all the way through," she shared. "But then, with the second pregnancy, you have a toddler, a belly, it's winter, you have a coat, a baby bag. You're like, heels? Hmm, maybe not."
Rihanna noted that she experimented with her fashion in a way she hadn't before.
"That's why I got a little bit more creative with my comfortable style," she admitted. "And then I got too comfortable after I had my second kid and I just was in robes, PJs, sweats."
And now that she has her little ones, she's embracing a new approach to her wardrobe.
"After a while when you have kids, you think, this is the dumbest [stuff], the least important," she said about her fashion choices. "But it does something for you as a woman, and as a mom that's important for us. I just want to do things my way. I want to always stitch it up and put my own twist on it."
It's clear she's doing just that with her latest hair change. Keep reading to see which other stars have debuted epic transformations recently.