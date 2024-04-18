These Cookbooks Will Save You From Boring Meals This Summer

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

While your summer plans might be full of warm-weather happy hours, fun dinner outings with friends, and vacation meals, you can still make good food at home. All you need is the right cookbook!

Summer is all about bold ingredients, fresh vegetables, and flavor-packed food. No matter if you're an experienced home cook or new to cooking, there's always a dish you can make or a new recipe to try, especially when you're cooking with the best cookbooks.

Our team of home shopping editors has rounded up the best cookbooks for your summer weeknight dinners and weekend plans.

If you're looking to add more greens to your plate this season, shop for cookbooks chock-full of quick and easy vegetable-forward meals such as The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach and the Love and Lemons cookbook, Simple Feel Good Food.

Tired of the same old weeknight pasta with tomato sauce? Spice up your summer dishes and expand your palate with recipes from around the world. Discover the expansive world of Vietnamese cooking with Ever-Green Vietnamese by Andrea Nguyen. Find a new favorite recipe from any number of places in The World Central Kitchen Cookbook from José Andrés.

And no meal is complete without something sweet. That's why we've even selected cookbooks with delicious recipes for dessert, including books that feature your favorite treats (cookies! cake! ice cream!) by Alison Roman and Claire Saffitz.

The key ingredient for the recipe for an exciting summer meal is a new cookbook. Check out our must-have summer cookbook selections below and add some flavor to your weeknight meals ASAP.