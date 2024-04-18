Walmart's Flash Deals End Tomorrow: Run to Score a $1,300 Laptop for $290 & More Insane Savings Up to 78%

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Call us Alice, because we're pretty sure we just fell into shopping wonderland. To be fair, this whole week has felt like a continuous dream on account of all the sales that have been going on at Nordstrom Rack, Free People, Kate Spade & more of our fave brands, but our topic of discussion today simply takes the cake. If you're feeling curiouser and curiouser about just what the heck we're talking about, follow us down the rabbit hole to a magical place of savings, aka Walmart.

The fact that Walmart is offering incredible discounts is nothing new — the retailer is known for updating its sale section regularly with a wide range of picks. However, the current flash deals are on another level, to the point where we had to grab our reading glasses mid-writing to double-check that our eyes weren't playing tricks on us. Luckily, it appears that there are indeed $1,300 laptops for $290, $400 office chairs for $90, $200 air purifiers for $60 & more incredible savings live on the site right now.

Here's the thing: Walmart's flash deals end tomorrow, April 19, so you have less than 48 hours to score these mind-blowing bargains. In other words, we need to go, go, go!