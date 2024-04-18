Walmart's Flash Deals End Tomorrow: Run to Score a $1,300 Laptop for $290 & More Insane Savings Up to 78%

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Call us Alice, because we're pretty sure we just fell into shopping wonderland. To be fair, this whole week has felt like a continuous dream on account of all the sales that have been going on at Nordstrom Rack, Free People, Kate Spade & more of our fave brands, but our topic of discussion today simply takes the cake. If you're feeling curiouser and curiouser about just what the heck we're talking about, follow us down the rabbit hole to a magical place of savings, aka Walmart.
The fact that Walmart is offering incredible discounts is nothing new — the retailer is known for updating its sale section regularly with a wide range of picks. However, the current flash deals are on another level, to the point where we had to grab our reading glasses mid-writing to double-check that our eyes weren't playing tricks on us. Luckily, it appears that there are indeed $1,300 laptops for $290, $400 office chairs for $90, $200 air purifiers for $60 & more incredible savings live on the site right now.
Here's the thing: Walmart's flash deals end tomorrow, April 19, so you have less than 48 hours to score these mind-blowing bargains. In other words, we need to go, go, go!
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
We legitimately gasped when we saw the Dyson V8 Origin+ on sale for $120 off. The cordless cleaner is a tried-and-true homeowner fave due to powerful features like whole-machine filtration, detachable handheld vacuum, and innovative hair de-tangling technology.
The Pioneer Woman Two-Tiered Glass Server
Snatch up this stunning gorgeous glass server from The Pioneer Woman for less than $8 before it's sold out (psst, it's already in hundreds of shopping carts)! The chic, practical design is perfect for displaying any & all baked goods, and it also makes for a wonderful gift for the star hostess in your life.
Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Secure your home (and peace of mind) no matter where you are with the Google Nest Hello doorbell. It's equipped with 24/7 streaming with continuous video recording, visual and auditory detection, and HD Talk & Listen that allows you to give prerecorded quick responses while hearing any visitors loud & clear.
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier
Make every breath you take in your home a breath of fresh air with this shopper-approved HEPA air purifier. It's fully decked out with cool features such as five-stage filtration with 360° purification, three adjustable fan speeds, sleep mode, and auto-off timer functionality.
Roconia 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector With Projector Screen
Transform your living room or bedroom into a movie theater with this WiFi-enabled projector. It's designed with crisp 1080P resolution, dynamic & vibrant color with a 10000:1 contrast ratio, seamless Bluetooth pairing, and a built-in dual speaker/audio system.
Carote Nonstick Pots & Pans Set - 8 Pieces
Upgrade your kitchen with this nonstick cookware set that's as chic as it is functional. It includes two frying pan skillets, saucepan with a lid, casserole dish with a lid, and sauté pan with a lid.
Sgin 17.3-inch Windows 11 Laptop
From work to entertainment to gaming & more, this entry-level laptop has you covered with reliable performance, clear visuals, and a lightweight design. According to the brand, it comes with 365 days of warranty service, along with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space & Windows 11 Home. (Also, if you're looking for a graduation gift that they'll actually use, this is perfect!)
Songmics 3-Tier Shoe Rack Bench
Get rid of the cluttered pile of shoes in your entryway with this minimalistic shoe rack & bench. Crafted with 100% natural bamboo, the rack is able to hold more than 250 pounds of weight and is available in six different colors that are sure to complement any home aesthetic.
Humsure 50-Pint Dehumidifier With Intelligent Humidity Control
Do your home (and yourself) a favor with this nifty portable dehumidifier that can remove up to 70 pints of moisture per day with a 4,500 square-foot reach, according to the brand. It's also fitted with an intelligent control panel, powerful compressor and easy drain access.
BeautyPeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Take your daily 'fit checks to the next level with this stunning full-length mirror. It's made with a vintage-inspired finish that's oh-so-chic and is super easy to install — you can either lean it on your wall, use the built-in stand, or hang it up.
BestOffice 4-Tier Wire Shelving Unit
Master the art of home storage & organization with this sturdy four-tier shelving unit. Made from heavy-duty wire, the shelf can be adjusted in height and comes with leveling feet for maximum stability no matter where you place it (like your garage, kitchen, or shed, to name a few ideas).
Onson BR151 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Achieve a squeaky clean home with minimal effort using this robot cleaner. Working as both a vacuum and mop, this home appliance has voice-control functionality, multiple cleaning modes, anti-drop sensor technology, and two levels of powerful suction.
LinkChef Immersion Blender
This immersion blender is that kitchen gadget that you didn't know you needed but won't be able to live without once you try it. It comes with a variety of attachments that will allow you to easily whisk, puree, chop, and froth to your heart's content.
MaxKare Folding Treadmill With 12-Level Automatic Incline
Get your daily steps in from the comfort of your home with this folding treadmill. It's equipped with 12 incline levels, a 0.5-8.5 MPH speed range, and a maximum weight capacity of 220 pounds, according to the brand.
Homfa Bathroom Storage Cabinet
Make the most of small spaces in your home with this slim storage cabinet. Made from high-quality wood and thick frosted glass, the cabinet includes four interior shelves & a large drawer, and the minimal-chic silhouette is sure to blend effortlessly into any space you put it in.
VeaTool Sound Bar With Subwoofer
Whether you're jamming out to your favorite songs or immersing yourself in a thrilling movie, this bestselling sound bar will elevate your listening experience as a whole. Use the Bluetooth function or included cables to pair the gadget with your phone, tablet, TV, computer, etc., and get ready to enjoy rich & crisp sound.
Coolhut Ergonomic Office Chair
You deserve a comfortable office chair, and your wallet deserves to save over $300. Crafted from breathable mesh fabric, this ergonomic chair conforms to the natural curvature of your spine for full support and easily adjusts in height and tilt angle.
Phancir Foldable Lap Desk
Or, if you're like me and get your best work done from the comfort of your bed, this foldable lap desk is a WFH dream come true. Featuring a sliding side drawer, device & cup slots, and anti-slip feet, this desk is also great for use as a snack tray or floor table (we're looking at you, floor makeup girlies)!
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
There's not a lot of time left to grab the bestselling Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale, especially considering it's already in 100+ shopping carts on Walmart right now. It's equally stylish and functional, featuring a classic silhouette and smart features like heart-rate & oxygen-level monitoring, workout & sleep tracking, and call call/text connectivity.
Gikpal 10-Drawer Dresser With Side Pockets & Hooks
Get rid of clutter while elevating your home decor? This 10-drawer dresser will turn that win-win situation into a reality. It's equipped with collapsible drawers in three different sizes, side pockets & hooks for extra storage, and superior construction that's truly built to last. You can also grab it in black or white.
FitIndex Smart Digital Weight Scale
You may have a bathroom scale in your home, but this digital scale is just better (and at less than $17, it's an absolute steal). It comes with 13 key body composition metrics, four high-precision sensors with auto-calibration, and connectivity to the FitIndex app that will enable you to set goals & monitor your fitness with accuracy.
If you're looking for more must-have picks for your home on a budget, these 68 cheap finds will make your space look more expensive and are all available on Amazon!