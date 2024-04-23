Below Deck's Captain Kerry Titheradge Fires 3rd Season 11 Crewmember

Chef Anthony Iracane is saying bon voyage to Below Deck.
After cracking under pressure during multiple meal preps, the season 11 cook was fired by Captain Kerry Titheradge during the Bravo series' April 22 episode.
The French foodie got the boot after not having any pork alternatives for the show's most recent primary guest, serving a vegetable adverse vacationer salad and messing up another guest's late night request for lobster grilled cheese. The culinary mistakes resulted in the crew receiving their lowest tip of the season with just $17,250 to split among them.
As a disappointed Chief Stew Fraser Olender lamented in a confessional afterwards, "This is embarrassing. Is it because of the food? I'm gonna say yes."
Capt. Kerry then called Anthony to the bridge to reveal his fate aboard the super-yacht.
"I think you're an incredible chef, you're food is absolutely amazing," Kerry told him. "But you're starting to kind of nose-dive. I'm seeing guests not satisfied with elements of what you're doing."
"You're not flourishing here," he added. "If I keep you here any longer, I'm setting you up for disaster. I'm doing you a favor."
The news devastated Anthony, who insisted he tried his best to keep up with the guests' many demands.
"This is the first time I get fired," he told Kerry, "first time ever in my life."
In a confessional, Anthony admitted, "I'm like shocked. That's not real. It's not possible."
However, Kerry stood by his decision.
"It's heartbreaking," he expressed in a confessional. "I don't like this at all. The crew are starting to notice where the chef is failing us. If I keep this guy any longer, morale will be terrible, and I can't have that."
Later, Fraser approached Anthony in the kitchen and found him in tears. The emotional moment made the Chief Stew question previously encouraging Kerry to let Anthony go.
"To see him in so much pain for something that I feel like I aided is really difficult," Fraser shared. "I'll love that boy forever. But right now, the job is more important and he's not right for the job right now."
Before disembarking the ship, Anthony told Fraser, "I did the best I can. It wasn't enough."
Anthony's firing comes on the heels of Bosun Jared Woodin getting fired for unprofessional behavior earlier in the season. Plus, Stew Cat Baugh willingly left the ship after admittedly struggling with the job and dealing with personal issues back home.
See Anthony's replacement arrive when Below Deck airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And Keep reading to look back at the most dramatic Below Deck firings ever.
