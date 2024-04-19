Save $30 Off on the St. Tropez x Ashley Graham Self-Tanning Kit for a Filter-Worthy Glow

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

With spring in full bloom, we're saying goodbye to clouds of gray and a resounding hello to skies of blue. 'Tis the season of festivals, weddings, graduation, and Mother's Day, and we couldn't be happier to fill our social calendars with all of the above. With that being said, we also can't wait to kick off summer, aka the most fabulous season of the year. From sunny days spent lounging by the pool to long-overdue tropical vacays with the girlies, summer is when the best core memories are made and we get to shine.

In other words, it's the time to embrace your main character energy, and what better way to shine than with a self-tan? The right self-tan can do wonders for our complexions and confidence, and if there's any celeb who knows the importance of beauty that looks as great as it feels, it's Ashley Graham. In collaboration with Ashley, St. Tropez released the Ultimate Getaway Kit, which comes with everything you need to glow, baby, glow. The best part? It's currently on sale for $30, making this the perfect opportunity to also stock up on some other St. Tropez bestsellers like the bronzing water or classic mousse for less.