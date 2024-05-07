You Probably Missed Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's Sneaky Red Carpet Debut at 2024 Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, who officially confirmed their romance in February, took the next step in their relationship by posing together on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet May 6.

Watch: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Make Their First Public Outing

This isn't nonsense: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan just reached a relationship milestone.

Three months after confirming their romance with a PDA-filled date night, the "Espresso" singer and the Saltburn actor made their sneaky red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 by posing together for a few adorable photos. (See all the celebs at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

In one snap, Barry wrapped his arm around Sabrina's waist while they both smiled for the camera. In another photo, the Dunkirk actor covered part of his face with his top hat while the "Nonsense" singer shot the camera a staggering smize. 

For the star-studded event—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art—Sabrina, 24, followed this year's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme by wearing a black velvet strapless gown with a baby blue satin train. To top off her look, the star wore her long blonde hair in a half-up hairstyle and opted for some classic diamond jewelry. Meanwhile, Barry, 31, donned a velvet green three-piece suit that he completed with a black top hat and black dress shoes. 

The couple's outing comes just a few weeks after Barry supported his real-life leading lady at her 2024 Coachella performance April 12, cheering her on as she hit the stage during the first weekend of the festival.

Sabrina even gave a cheeky shoutout to the Oscar nominee during her second Coachella performance April 19, referencing that infamous Saltburn bathtub scene with Jacob Elordi's character during her "Nonsense" outro.

"Man, his knees so weak he had to spread mine," she sang. "He's drinkin' my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline."

 

photos
Celebs Who've Never Been to the Met Gala

And while Sabrina has yet to directly address her relationship with Barry, she did share insight into her approach to dating.

"A lot of it, for me, has been fate," the Girl Meets World alum told Cosmopolitan March 27. "I know that's super broad, but I don't actively look for it."

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

2

Why Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala Sweater Has the Internet Divided

3

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

"The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love," she added. "So yeah, it's fun and it's messy."

And she's loving the journey. As she noted, "I think I'm still just at this place where I'm really enjoying the newness of all of it."

To see all of the couples on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, keep reading...

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes 

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dove Cameron and Damiano David 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall 

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 

John Shearer/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

James Corden and Julia Carey 

John Shearer/WireImage

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Carrozzini

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin 

John Shearer/WireImage

Leonardo MAria Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steve Newhouse and Gina Sanders 

