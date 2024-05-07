You Probably Missed Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's Sneaky Red Carpet Debut at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Make Their First Public Outing

This isn't nonsense: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan just reached a relationship milestone.

Three months after confirming their romance with a PDA-filled date night, the "Espresso" singer and the Saltburn actor made their sneaky red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 by posing together for a few adorable photos. (See all the celebs at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

In one snap, Barry wrapped his arm around Sabrina's waist while they both smiled for the camera. In another photo, the Dunkirk actor covered part of his face with his top hat while the "Nonsense" singer shot the camera a staggering smize.

For the star-studded event—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art—Sabrina, 24, followed this year's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme by wearing a black velvet strapless gown with a baby blue satin train. To top off her look, the star wore her long blonde hair in a half-up hairstyle and opted for some classic diamond jewelry. Meanwhile, Barry, 31, donned a velvet green three-piece suit that he completed with a black top hat and black dress shoes.

The couple's outing comes just a few weeks after Barry supported his real-life leading lady at her 2024 Coachella performance April 12, cheering her on as she hit the stage during the first weekend of the festival.

Sabrina even gave a cheeky shoutout to the Oscar nominee during her second Coachella performance April 19, referencing that infamous Saltburn bathtub scene with Jacob Elordi's character during her "Nonsense" outro.

"Man, his knees so weak he had to spread mine," she sang. "He's drinkin' my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline."