Orlando Bloom Reveals Whether Kids Flynn and Daisy Inherited His Taste For Adventure

Watch : Peacock’s Orlando Bloom: To The Edge - Official Trailer (Exclusive)

When it comes to swashbuckling adventures, Orlando Bloom's kids are split.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum's newest project—a three-part series on Peacock called Orlando Bloom: To The Edge—sees him push his body to its physical limit as he tackles extreme sports. But when it comes to whether his two children—daughter Daisy Dove, 3, with fiancée Katy Perry and son Flynn, 13, with ex Miranda Kerr—have that same need for speed, Orlando isn't sure they'll be following in his footsteps.

"My son came out to the jump site on the wingsuit episode," he recalled of filming the new series in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And he was like, 'Dad, you're crazy. No way.'"

He continued, "He doesn't have the same clock ticking which I respect as well because he takes calculated risks. And I think that's something at a young age I admire."

But when it comes to his youngest, the jury is still out on a daredevil future.

"Daisy is only 3 1/2, but I see, I see a little of the screw loose qualities," Orlando admitted. "I remember her climbing stairs and thinking, 'Wow, she's preparing for something.' Because as soon as she could walk she learns to climb." (For more of Orlando's interview, tune into E! News April 18 at 11:30 p.m.)