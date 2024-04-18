Kid Cudi Engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi is no longer on a pursuit, he's found happiness.
After all, the rapper recently revealed that he's engaged to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.
"My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere," Kid Cudi (real name is Scott Mescudi) wrote in an April 17 Instagram post. "This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola."
And Cudi—who made his red carpet debut with his fianceé at the April 16 London premiere of his new Paramount Plus series—emphasized how content he feels, adding, "Happy Cud in full effect."
For her part, Lola also shared a sweet tribute to her fiancé.
"I never thought I could love someone this much," she wrote in her own April 17 post. "So proud to call you my fiancé Scott."
And Cudi—who is dad to daughter Vada, 14, from a previous relationship—sweetly replied to the post in the comments, adding, "U have me forever."
Fans and friends alike were sending the happy couple—who have previously kept their relationship under wraps—love in the comments.
In fact, both Ty Dolla $ign and David Guetta dropped some red heart emojis under the "Memories" rapper's post. Meanwhile, Cudi's How to Make it in America costar Bryan Greenberg sent his longtime pal a few heart eye emojis.
The happy couple's news comes amid an already exciting time in Cudi's career—as the 40-year-old will kick off his Insano tour in June and recently announced he'll make a last-minute appearance during the second weekend of Coachella.
The We Are Who We Are actor may just be planning to settle down after he officially ties the knot with Lola as he's been teasing a retirement from music after the release of Insano—which dropped in January and fulfills his six-album contract with Republic Records—for years.
"I'm really curious to see what else I can do," he explained on a 2022 episode of Hot Ones. "I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple of years."
