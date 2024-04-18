Kid Cudi Engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore

Watch : Kid Cudi Reveals Where He REALLY Stands With Kanye West

Kid Cudi is no longer on a pursuit, he's found happiness.

After all, the rapper recently revealed that he's engaged to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

"My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere," Kid Cudi (real name is Scott Mescudi) wrote in an April 17 Instagram post. "This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola."

And Cudi—who made his red carpet debut with his fianceé at the April 16 London premiere of his new Paramount Plus series—emphasized how content he feels, adding, "Happy Cud in full effect."

For her part, Lola also shared a sweet tribute to her fiancé.

"I never thought I could love someone this much," she wrote in her own April 17 post. "So proud to call you my fiancé Scott."

And Cudi—who is dad to daughter Vada, 14, from a previous relationship—sweetly replied to the post in the comments, adding, "U have me forever."