Kid Cudi Engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore

Kid Cudi surprised fans April 17 by announcing his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore on social media after the duo attended the Knuckles London premiere.

Kid Cudi is no longer on a pursuit, he's found happiness.

After all, the rapper recently revealed that he's engaged to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore

"My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere," Kid Cudi (real name is Scott Mescudi) wrote in an April 17 Instagram post. "This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola."

And Cudi—who made his red carpet debut with his fianceé at the April 16 London premiere of his new Paramount Plus series—emphasized how content he feels, adding, "Happy Cud in full effect."

For her part, Lola also shared a sweet tribute to her fiancé. 

"I never thought I could love someone this much," she wrote in her own April 17 post. "So proud to call you my fiancé Scott."

And Cudi—who is dad to daughter Vada, 14, from a previous relationship—sweetly replied to the post in the comments, adding, "U have me forever." 

Fans and friends alike were sending the happy couple—who have previously kept their relationship under wraps—love in the comments.

In fact, both Ty Dolla $ign and David Guetta dropped some red heart emojis under the "Memories" rapper's post. Meanwhile, Cudi's How to Make it in America costar Bryan Greenberg sent his longtime pal a few heart eye emojis. 

The happy couple's news comes amid an already exciting time in Cudi's career—as the 40-year-old will kick off his Insano tour in June and recently announced he'll make a last-minute appearance during the second weekend of Coachella.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+

The We Are Who We Are actor may just be planning to settle down after he officially ties the knot with Lola as he's been teasing a retirement from music after the release of Insano—which dropped in January and fulfills his six-album contract with Republic Records—for years. 

"I'm really curious to see what else I can do," he explained on a 2022 episode of Hot Ones. "I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple of years."

Whatever his career holds, it's certain that wedding bells are in Cudi's future. Read on for more 2024 engagements.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper announced his engagement to the menswear designer on social media after making their red carpet debut at the London Knuckles premiere. 

This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," the rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wrote on Instagram April 17. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during a trip to Bali. 

Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."

Instagram / Sammi Sweetheart

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

The Jersey Shore star said yes to forever with justin in March, calling it, "The easiest question I've ever answered."

Instagram/Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum got down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.

Instagram

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

"The most precious thing happened…," the actor, 50, and his fianceé, 31, wrote in a joint Instagram.

Billy Seidl /Instagram

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

The Don't Be Tardy alum said yes to the minor league baseball player in February.

Instagram

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

"The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!" the Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote of the producer. "We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch."

Instagram/Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor in Paradise couple kicked off The Golden Bachelor wedding with a proposal.

