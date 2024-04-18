The Rokh x H&M Collection Is Here, and Its Avant-Garde Modifiable Pieces Are Wearable High Fashion

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

H&M has officially dropped another unexpected collaboration, and this time it's with Korean-born, Texas-raised, UK-educated Rok Hwang. Known for creating conceptual, even avant-garde pieces, fellow shoppers can now snag high fashion pieces at an affordable price point.

"Rokh designs have a classic appearance with a radical construction for a timeless approach to design. I'm very excited to share our vision with more customers around the world thanks to this milestone collection with H&M," says Rok Hwang, creative director at Rokh.

In collaboration with H&M, Hwang presents a collection that reimagines professional attire. With pieces for both genders, expect double-layer trench coats, convertible-hem dresses, corset tops, revamped trousers and denim, a subtle floral-print ensemble, logo tees, sleek metallic jewelry, and playful office-inspired accessories like a briefcase bag and accordion file clutch.

This collection is also all about versatility. Each piece is designed to be easily modified, allowing for layering, alterations, and even the option to wear them backwards. With detachable and adjustable elements like hook-and-eye hems and button-up seams, these aren't just decorative features—they're interactive, inviting wearers to experiment and truly personalize their style. It's about embracing individuality and infusing uniqueness into every garment.

"I always focus on making my collections as timeless as possible, and one way of doing that is with customizable details", Hwang added in a statement. "I've seen people wearing panels from our signature multi-button trench coat upside down and inside out, in brilliantly unique ways I never imagined when I first came up with the design. To see my clothes being interpreted by people in their own way is one of my greatest pleasures, and I can't wait to see how customers engage with this fun and dynamic collection for H&M."

