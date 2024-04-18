NASCAR's Bubba Wallace and Wife Amanda Expecting First Baby

Buckle up because Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Wallace have an exciting announcement. The NASCAR driver and his longtime love are expecting a baby.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 18, 2024 12:31 PM
Bubba Wallace is shifting gears and preparing for a new course in life: parenthood.

The NASCAR driver and his wife Amanda Wallace announced they're expecting their first baby.

"Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, We'll be mom and dad!" she wrote on Instagram April 17 alongside a series of photos of the couple with their sonogram and dog Asher. "Baby Wallace coming October 2024." 

The news comes a little more than a year after Bubba and Amanda, both 30, tied the knot in a New Year's Eve wedding.

"Feeling on top of the world after our first year of marriage!" the artist wrote on Instagram Dec. 31. "Man, I wish we could go back and relive the most epic night our lives. So excited for many more years of marriage with the love of my life, @bubbawallace."

The pair got engaged during a hike through Latourell Falls Trailhead State Park in Oregon in 2021. 

"I said YES!!" Amanda wrote on Instagram at the time alongside pictures of the proposal. "This man pulled off the greatest surprise and we are so excited to get MARRIED!!!!"

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

In fact, they've been cruising through life together since 2016—when they decided to change lanes from being just friends to entering a romance.

"8 years ago we were just friends and I was stubborn..." Amanda wrote on Instagram in 2017. "1 year ago we thought it would be a good idea to date... sure glad I stopped being stubborn."

Instagram

To see more sports star couples, race on over to the photos below.  

Instagram
Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo

"He's very loyal. He's very dependable, which I really appreciate. He's also extremely supportive. I feel like within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person. Because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance because we both do lead such busy lives. Our love for each other comes first, and we show that through the support that we have." —Olivia, girlfriend to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian

Amanda Wallace
Bubba & Amanda Wallace

"This Valentine's Day, I admire my husband most for his competitiveness on and off the track!" —Amanda, wife to NASCAR driver of the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing Bubba

Instagram
Isaac Rochell & Allison Kuch

"I've been with my husband for over eight years now and I think one thing I love about him is that he doesn't let the NFL define him. I think that he is so much more off the field. While he does love football that much, he is a caring husband. He's a caring dog dad. He's currently outside building something in our garage. He likes to play with power tools and all of that. My husband is my best friend and I'm so grateful for his support." —Allison, wife to defensive end Isaac

Whitney Dillon
Austin & Whitney Dillon

"I admire Austin for his heart! He would do anything for the people he loves. I also love how loyal and honest he is in everything he does."—Whitney, wife to NASCAR driver of the No. 3 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing Austin

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Chris & Mary Taylor

"Chris always leaves baseball at the field and makes it a point to be fully present at home no matter how things are going for him and his team. He is a truly selfless person, which shows through how actively he participates in running our CT3 Foundation. He'll purposefully schedule Zooms and calls about our upcoming charity events in the morning before he has to head to work for the whole day, just because he doesn't want everything to fall to me. What a guy." —Mary, wife to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Justin & Kourtney Turner

"I admire Justin so much for his patience and ability to be completely present in the moment. He could be at an event, helping someone at a baseball clinic, spending time with a patient at the hospital and have a million other things going on but if you are with him, he will feel like the only person in the room." —Kourtney, wife to Toronto Blue Jays player Justin

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for 2K
Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle

"I admire Taylor's incredible resilience to failure, which in tennis is something that happens almost every week as there is only one winner each week. He really makes me feel like we're a team and that our success works in tandem." —Morgan, girlfriend to professional tennis player Taylor

Instagram
Mike Weir & Michelle Money

"What I love the most about Mike is his commitment and loyalty to whatever and whomever he loves! He is an amazing father and stepfather as well! Our girls and I are so lucky to have him as an example of hard work and passion!" —Michelle, wife to professional golfer Mike

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Joey & Brittany Logano

"Happy Valentine's Day to my ride or die. I admire Joey's ability to be present. Whether it be work or at home, he is fully submersed and can make you feel like you're all that matters in that moment. I admire his work ethic and passion. He sets goals and he has a plan to achieve them. I admire his ability to not let other people's opinions about him affect his efforts to succeed. Lastly, I admire his compassion towards people. He truly is the best human I am blessed to know, and that I get to live life with." —Brittany, wife to NASCAR driver of the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske Joey

Instagram
Kyle & Kristin Juszczyk

"There is no one that inspires me more to go after my dreams than him. Seeing him wake up every day with a smile on his face because he gets to call football 'work' is incredibly motivating. I have always admired his dedication and commitment to his craft. From pushing his body to the limit, to growing his own produce at home, every hour of his day is focused on bettering himself. Kyle is the most honorable, humble, loyal and genuine man I have ever met. I am incredibly lucky to call him my husband." —Kristin, wife to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle

Jason Davis/Getty Images
Daniel Suarez & Julia Piquet

"What I admire and respect the most about Daniel is his work ethic. Every single day I witness him pour his heart into his craft. He is one of the most determined persons I know. He is also incredibly intelligent, humble and very kind." —Julia, fiancée to NASCAR driver of the No. 99 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing Daniel

Instagram
Matthew & Kelly Stafford

"He is this funny, smart, witty guy that I wish the whole world could see. He's just so gentle and caring with our little girls who love him with all their hearts. He was meant to be a girl dad." —Kelly, wife to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew

Instagram
Jonathan Owens & Simone Biles

"I knew he was the one when I first met his mom. She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.' Almost weekly he brings me flowers. It's kind of cliché but it's just so cute because, after his practices from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., he still takes the time to put a smile on my face." —Simone, Olympic gymnast and wife to football player Jonathan

Instagram
Jake Funk & Hannah Ann Sluss

"We share a common vision for the future. I don't want to change anything about him. I mean, he's my best friend and we just truly enjoy being around each other." —Hannan Ann, fiancée to running back Jake

Instagram

Daniel Norris & Sage Erickson

"I love him and I love that we're both athletes and we can understand what we go through. We very much understand long distance. We understand wins and losses and ups and downs and staying positive and we're probably both a little bit crazy at this point from our sports and trying to adapt and stay on it." —Sage, surfer wife to MLB pitcher Daniel

