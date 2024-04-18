Megan Fox's Makeup-Free Selfie Proves She Really Is God's Favorite

Watch : Megan Fox Reveals What She Thinks About Chelsea From Love is Blind

This is 40 Megan Fox.

The Jennifer's Body star gave fans a rare glimpse at her face sans makeup when she shared a stunning selfie to show how she's recuperating from her weekend at Coachella 2024, where headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat performed.

In the April 17 photo, Megan rocked a black bra and red plaid pajama pants while she posed in the mirror, her blue waves cascading past her waist and her sleeve tattoo on full display. To cap off the low-key look, her luminous skin glowed in the natural light as she offered the camera a sultry smize.

Alongside the snap, Megan—who shares kids Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green—added the caption, "Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post coachella."

Some fans were quick to take note of the 37-year-old's fresh-faced look, with one Instagram user commenting, "Bro is even pretty without makeup."