Megan Fox's Makeup-Free Selfie Proves She Really Is God's Favorite

Megan Fox surprised fans when she shared a rare make-up free selfie to show off how she's recovering after her weekend at Coachella 2024. See her natural look.

This is 40 Megan Fox

The Jennifer's Body star gave fans a rare glimpse at her face sans makeup when she shared a stunning selfie to show how she's recuperating from her weekend at Coachella 2024, where headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat performed. 

In the April 17 photo, Megan rocked a black bra and red plaid pajama pants while she posed in the mirror, her blue waves cascading past her waist and her sleeve tattoo on full display. To cap off the low-key look, her luminous skin glowed in the natural light as she offered the camera a sultry smize.

Alongside the snap, Megan—who shares kids Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green—added the caption, "Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post coachella."

Some fans were quick to take note of the 37-year-old's fresh-faced look, with one Instagram user commenting, "Bro is even pretty without makeup."

Another wrote, "My jaw? On the floor."

Others were more focused on how rare the Transformers star's bare-skin moment was, with one fan saying, "I don't think I have ever seen Megan without makeup in my life, didn't even realize this was her. Still looking gorgeous as always though."

Instagram

But this is far from the first time Megan—who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly—has turned heads with a new look. Earlier this month, the This Is 40 actress also shared a stunning hair transformation, ditching her bubblegum pink style for a sapphire smoke-colored bob. 

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Uber

Alongside a series of photos showing off her light blue 'do, Megan captioned her April 2 Instagram post, "entering my jedi era."  

Keep reading for more stars who have showed off their makeup-free looks. 

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum / Instagram

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico alum soaked up the sun in this gorgeous makeup-free selfie Feb. 25.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Hailey Bieber

The model bared it all on TikTok to share her skin condition. 

"Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea," she explained in the text of her March 27 video. "In most cases, it involves tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face, in the folds of the nose and around the mouth."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

