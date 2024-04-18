YouTuber Abhradeep "Angry Rantman" Saha Dead at 27 After Major Surgery

Abhradeep Saha—whose "Angry Rantman" YouTube channel boasted nearly half a million subscribers—died at age 27 following a major surgery, according to his family.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 18, 2024 2:34 AMTags
YouTubeCelebritiesInfluencer
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The YouTube community has lost a star.

Abhradeep Saha—known as "Angry Rantman" on the video platform—died on the morning of April 17, his family shared. He was 27.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman," they said in a statement posted on Abhradeep's social media accounts. "He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit."

Sharing that the content creator "will be deeply missed by all who knew him," the family added, "As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time."

Abhradeep's passing comes one month after his family shared news that he had undergone major surgery for an undisclosed matter. Though the procedure "went well," they said in a YouTube community note that Abhradeep did have "post surgery complications."

"Let's all pray for his recovery," they wrote. "God bless!!!"

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

In early April, Abhradeep's family said the YouTuber—who often shared candid commentary on soccer and cricket—was "still in the ICU" for recovery, encouraging his followers to "hope for the best."

"Till then," they added, "no uploads."

However, Abhradeep health did not improve. Over the weekend, his loved ones shared he had been placed on life support, describing his condition at the time as "really critical."

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Munn Details Shock of Cancer Diagnosis After Clean Mammography

2

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

3

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

In the wake of Abhradeep's death, many sports teams that he covered on his channel paid their respects.

"The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha," Bengaluru FC wrote in an April 17 message on X. "A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC said they were mourning "the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football."

The team added, "We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Munn Details Shock of Cancer Diagnosis After Clean Mammography

2

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

3

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

4

Nara Smith Shares “Controversial” Names She Almost Gave Baby Girl

5

Ashanti Announces She's Pregnant and Engaged to Nelly