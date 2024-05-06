Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Bring Their Love and Thunder to 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Explains His Major Lifestyle Changes

Chris Hemsworth is definitely worthy of the Met Gala.

The Thor star and wife of 13 years Elsa Pataky hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, bringing god-like beauty to the annual fashion event. (See more stunning looks from the red carpet here.)

Chris—who was styled by Samantha Mcmillen for the gala—tapped into the night's theme of "The Garden of Time" with a cream colored Tom Ford three-piece-suit over cream colored shirt, which was buttoned down very low. Elsa also went for a Tom Ford look, channeling Rapunzel with her braided hairdo as she donned a sparkly gold gown, complete with gold cuffs and a gold headpiece.

But it's not just any night out for Chris: The 40-year-old is not only attending his first-ever Met Gala, but is doing so as a co-chair for the evening, alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

Chris shared his excitement about the role when it was first announced in February, posting on Instagram, "Not a bad lineup!! Anyone got a Garden of Time outfit I can borrow?"