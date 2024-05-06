Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Bring Their Love and Thunder to 2024 Met Gala

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky looked incredible at their first-ever Met Gala, with the Avengers actor taking on co-chair duties for the annual fashion event in New York City on May 6.

Chris Hemsworth is definitely worthy of the Met Gala.

The Thor star and wife of 13 years Elsa Pataky hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, bringing god-like beauty to the annual fashion event. (See more stunning looks from the red carpet here.)

Chris—who was styled by Samantha Mcmillen for the gala—tapped into the night's theme of "The Garden of Time" with a cream colored Tom Ford three-piece-suit over cream colored shirt, which was buttoned down very low. Elsa also went for a Tom Ford look, channeling Rapunzel with her braided hairdo as she donned a sparkly gold gown, complete with gold cuffs and a gold headpiece.

But it's not just any night out for Chris: The 40-year-old is not only attending his first-ever Met Gala, but is doing so as a co-chair for the evening, alongside ZendayaJennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

Chris shared his excitement about the role when it was first announced in February, posting on Instagram, "Not a bad lineup!! Anyone got a Garden of Time outfit I can borrow?"

photos
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

And the date night is an extra special one for Chris and Elsa—who share daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha—because the Marvel star recently shared that he was taking some time away from acting to spend more of it with his family. His decision came after genetic testing informed him that he has a pre-disposition for Alzheimer's.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"It made me think about my kids and how they're growing up and things are changing so dramatically, and I want to sit, I want to soak it in," he told to Men's Health in 2023. "I don't want to be in a sprint anymore. I want to be right here and appreciate everything that's in front of me."

For more of Chris and Elsa, and to see the rest of the stars shining bright at the Met Gala, keep reading.

