Harry Potter's Warwick Davis Mourns Death of Wife Samantha Davis at 53

Warwick Davis and his family are in mourning.

The Harry Potter star shared that his wife of over 30 years, Samantha Davis, died on March 24. The actress was 53.

"My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother. My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed," the 54-year-old said in a statement posted by Lucasfilm. "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs."

The Star Wars alum called Samantha "the most open, warm person I have ever known," adding, "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life."

The couple's children—daughter Annabelle, 27, and son Harrison, 21—also wrote a moving tribute to their mother, saying, "Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives."

"Mum is our best friend," they continued, "and we're honored to have received a love like hers."