Harry Potter's Warwick Davis Mourns Death of Wife Samantha Davis at 53

Warwick Davis, best known for his roles in Willow, Harry Potter and Star Wars, shared the news that his wife of over 30 years, Samantha Davis, died on March 24 at the age of 53.

Warwick Davis and his family are in mourning.

The Harry Potter star shared that his wife of over 30 years, Samantha Davis, died on March 24. The actress was 53.

"My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother. My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed," the 54-year-old said in a statement posted by Lucasfilm. "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs."

The Star Wars alum called Samantha "the most open, warm person I have ever known," adding, "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life."

The couple's children—daughter Annabelle, 27, and son Harrison, 21—also wrote a moving tribute to their mother, saying, "Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives."

"Mum is our best friend," they continued, "and we're honored to have received a love like hers."

While Samantha's cause of death has not been shared, Warwick explained that her mobility had become impaired in recent years, but noted she was "determined that it would not impact her quality of life and limit what she did and was able to achieve."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Warwick and Samantha got married in 1991 after meeting on the set of 1988's Willow. They costarred together in 1994's Leprechaun 2, and were joined by their children in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which saw him pulling double duty as Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick, while Samantha, Annabelle and Harrison portrayed Gringotts Goblins.

In addition to their work on screen, Samantha and Warwick also founded Little People UK in 2012, a charity aimed at helping individuals with dwarfism and their families.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

"She was passionate about helping people, without judgment," Warwick said of his wife's dedication to the charity. "She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear."

Warwick ended the dedication to his wife by saying, "Although the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so fortunate I was able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years."

