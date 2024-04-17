TikToker Nara Smith Reveals “Controversial” Baby Names She Almost Gave Daughter Whimsy Lou Smith

TikToker Nara Smith—who welcomed her third child, Whimsy Lou Smith, with husband Lucky Blue Smith in April—shared the "controversial" baby names she almost chose for her little girl.

Nara Smith isn't only known for her creativity in the kitchen—she's also known for cooking up unique baby names. 

That's why the TikToker shared some of the inventive names that she was deciding on before welcoming her third child, daughter Whimsy Lou Smith, with husband Lucky Blue Smith earlier this month. 

"We were almost going to name her Tink," Nara revealed in an April 17 TikTok video, adding that she "loved the name Bow" for her middle name. 

Noting that she also "really liked fruit names" while sifting through options, Nara went on to list a handful of other possibilities, such as Lemon, Plum and Clementine, before adding, "I also really liked Pippen, or Pip for short, and Dottie, or Dot for short. And then Ivy as well, just because that would have almost been my name."

When it came to boy names, the model's list was admittedly a bit shorter, as she and Lucky—who also share daughter Rumble Honey Smith, 3, and son Slim Easy Smith, 2—found those a "bit trickier" to whip up. 

But for Nara, those reactions were all to be expected. After all, the 22-year-old—who tied the knot with Lucky, 25, in 2020—made sure to preface her lists with a warning. 

"These might be a little out there, a little bit more controversial," Nara explained in the beginning of her TikTok, "but in case anybody needs some ideas for their kids."

