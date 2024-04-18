Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Shares Why Being a Child Actor Wasn’t as Fun as You Think

Watch : Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on Why Being a Child Actor Isn't as Fun as You Think

Working on Modern Family wasn't all glitz and glamour.

Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's onscreen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons got candid about her experience working on the ABC comedy, which she starred in from 2011 to 2020 for nine seasons.

"There are moments that were fun for sure and there were things that I loved about it," she shared in an April 16 TikTok, "but you know, it is work and I think we do have to keep that in mind."

"I felt like we were all kind of very lucky because it was one of those shows where the actors were not there every single day," she shared, noting that she usually only had to work two or three days per week, "so it was easier for me growing up for sure."

Take, for instance, juggling between filming and homework. Since Aubrey was a child at the time of filming, schooling was also a priority.

"I was working, and if I wasn't working on the set, then I had to do three hours of studio school a day," she recounted, "so I had no time to rest except lunch."

However, the 16-year-old said her experience wasn't all that bad.