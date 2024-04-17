Stand Up for Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Partying on Bachelorette Trip to Florida Before Her Wedding

There is no choice but to stan Hailie Jade Mather's bachelorette party.
Eminem's daughter celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Evan McClintock with friends in Tampa, Fla., soaking up the sun and looking lovely in white.
Hailie—the eldest daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott—shared a series of photo to Instagram April 17, showing her wearing a white bikini and posing on a boat with friends, who were all clad in black swimsuits.
The group also wore matching cowboy hats, with Hailie keeping the bridal look going by opting for a white hat. The 28-year-old captioned the images, "Tampa baes."
Hailie's sister Alaina Marie Scott, 31, made sure to share her excitement about the epic bachelorette party, commenting on Instagram, "This ain't TX, WOOOOO, the best time celebrating you."
And she was well prepared for her beachy getaway. Before her bachelorette extravaganza, the Just A Little Shady podcast host shared a video of her packing process and everything she was bringing for the bash.
"I like to lay out all my outfits by day so I know exactly what needs to go in the suitcase," she said in an Instagram Reel April 15. "And you already know this suitcase is gonna be getting a heavy handle with caution tag on it, so make sure everything is secure before zipping it all up."
While Hailie hasn't publicly shared the date for her upcoming wedding to Evan, she has chronicled other parts of her relationship with the 28-year-old since they reportedly began dating in 2016.
"I rarely share my feed," she wrote on Instagram in July 2021 alongside a photo of the couple, "but when I do, I'm happy it's with you."
Evan proposed to Hailie in February 2023, getting down on one knee and presenting her with oval-cut diamond solitaire set on a gold band.
And of course, before he proposed, Evan made sure to get Eminem's blessing, revealing that he'd talked to the "Without Me" rapper on Hallie's birthday in December 2022.
"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he said on her podcast following the engagement. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there grabbing your cake."
And before you know it, he might be grabbing their wedding cake.
