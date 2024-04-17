Stand Up for Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Partying on Bachelorette Trip to Florida Before Her Wedding

Eminem's 28-year-old daughter Hailie Jade celebrated her bachelorette party in Tampa, Fla., ahead of her marriage to Evan McClintock, whom she has been engaged to since February 2023.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 17, 2024 11:09 PMTags
FamilyEminemCeleb KidsCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

There is no choice but to stan Hailie Jade Mather's bachelorette party.

Eminem's daughter celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Evan McClintock with friends in Tampa, Fla., soaking up the sun and looking lovely in white.

Hailie—the eldest daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott—shared a series of photo to Instagram April 17, showing her wearing a white bikini and posing on a boat with friends, who were all clad in black swimsuits.

The group also wore matching cowboy hats, with Hailie keeping the bridal look going by opting for a white hat. The 28-year-old captioned the images, "Tampa baes."

Hailie's sister Alaina Marie Scott, 31, made sure to share her excitement about the epic bachelorette party, commenting on Instagram, "This ain't TX, WOOOOO, the best time celebrating you."

And she was well prepared for her beachy getaway. Before her bachelorette extravaganza, the Just A Little Shady podcast host shared a video of her packing process and everything she was bringing for the bash. 

photos
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock Vacation in Cabo in 2023

"I like to lay out all my outfits by day so I know exactly what needs to go in the suitcase," she said in an Instagram Reel April 15. "And you already know this suitcase is gonna be getting a heavy handle with caution tag on it, so make sure everything is secure before zipping it all up."

Instagram/Hailie Jade

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

2

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

3

Ashanti Announces She's Pregnant and Engaged to Nelly

While Hailie hasn't publicly shared the date for her upcoming wedding to Evan, she has chronicled other parts of her relationship with the 28-year-old since they reportedly began dating in 2016.

"I rarely share my feed," she wrote on Instagram in July 2021 alongside a photo of the couple, "but when I do, I'm happy it's with you."

Evan proposed to Hailie in February 2023, getting down on one knee and presenting her with oval-cut diamond solitaire set on a gold band.

And of course, before he proposed, Evan made sure to get Eminem's blessing, revealing that he'd talked to the "Without Me" rapper on Hallie's birthday in December 2022. 

Instagram/Hailie Jade

"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he said on her podcast following the engagement. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there grabbing your cake."

And before you know it, he might be grabbing their wedding cake.

For more of Hailie throughout the years, keep reading.

Erika Christine Photography
Engaged

Will the bride-to-be please stand up? Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock on Instagram in February 2023.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hailie took to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

2

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

3

Ashanti Announces She's Pregnant and Engaged to Nelly

4

Why Tori Spelling Isn't Ashamed of Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

5

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts New Pics Amid Weight Loss