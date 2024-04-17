Stand Up for Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Partying on Bachelorette Trip to Florida Before Her Wedding

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

There is no choice but to stan Hailie Jade Mather's bachelorette party.

Eminem's daughter celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Evan McClintock with friends in Tampa, Fla., soaking up the sun and looking lovely in white.

Hailie—the eldest daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott—shared a series of photo to Instagram April 17, showing her wearing a white bikini and posing on a boat with friends, who were all clad in black swimsuits.

The group also wore matching cowboy hats, with Hailie keeping the bridal look going by opting for a white hat. The 28-year-old captioned the images, "Tampa baes."

Hailie's sister Alaina Marie Scott, 31, made sure to share her excitement about the epic bachelorette party, commenting on Instagram, "This ain't TX, WOOOOO, the best time celebrating you."

And she was well prepared for her beachy getaway. Before her bachelorette extravaganza, the Just A Little Shady podcast host shared a video of her packing process and everything she was bringing for the bash.