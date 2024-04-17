The Best Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses to Give You That Retro Feel This Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that it's spring, it's time for flowy dresses, sunscreen, and, of course, the perfect pair of shades. And what can make your sunglasses all the more fashionable than a set of frames that are stylish, classic, and evocative of yesteryear. To give you that retro feel all season long, I've rounded up a list of the best vintage-inspired sunglasses. From aviators to oversized frames, these are the accessories that you can wear to Coachella, brunch, or just running errands.
For that iconic Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's look, you'll find a pair of cat eye sunglasses. To channel a hippie, Woodstock vibe, there's a set of hexagonal shades with an iridescent sheen to them. Going for that Jackie O. essence? Then there's so many options with that oversized, mysterious look. And that's just the start.
So, make sure that your eyes are protected, and stylish, this spring, summer, and beyond. Start scrolling and start adding the best vintage-inspired sunglasses to your cart. Your fit has never looked so bright.
FEISEDY Vintage Women Butterfly Sunglasses
With 10 available colors and hues, these oversized, vintage sunglasses are perfect for soaking up the sun. They're comfortable, block both UVA and UVB rays, and are a great deal at $12.
SOJOS Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
There is something so effortlessly cool about aviator sunglasses. Rock the style with this affordable option. They're available in 16 colors and shades, including yellow tints and gradient colorways.
FEISEDY Polarized Vintage Sunglasses
Go a little Holly Golightly with these cat-eye sunglasses. You can snag them in 14 colors and hues, and they're lightweight for a comfortable fit.
LunaStone Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses
These oversized square sunglasses on Etsy keep selling out, so get them while you can. They're available in ivory and emerald hues and reviewers rave about the amount of compliments they've received.
TIJN Polarized Sunglasses
Reviewers rave that these polarized sunglasses are cool, cute, and oversized without covering your whole face. Grab them in 5 colors, including green, tortoise, and transparent.
LunaStone Vintage Oversized Hexagon Sunglasses
The 70's are here and epitomized by these oversized hexagonal sunglasses. They have an iridescent sheen that's festival or beach-ready or you can get them in 6 additional shades, including raspberry jam and foxy brown.
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Bohemian Round Sunglasses
Effortlessly chic, these round sunglasses feel like Europe in the 50's. You can get them in charcoal or amber, and they're perfect for wearing on vacation or every day.
Retro Rewind Polarized Sunglasses
Available in 50+ colors and tints, you'll need to get a few of these retro Wayfarer-esque sunglasses. They're lightweight, polarized, and made for the warm weather.
LunaStone Vintage Rectangular Angled Square Sunglasses
Go mod with these rectangular, angled sunglasses. They have UV400 protection, come in 4 colors, and give you that 60's groovy vibe, man.
SALT. Lopez 51mm Polarized Sunglasses
These polarized sunglasses give you style to spare. They're available in 3 colors and give you that timeless fashion that goes with any outfit at any time.
Vera Wang V608
These cinnamon-colored sunglasses feel so good (and sturdy) when you slip them on. I have a pair and people have stopped me on the street to ask where I got them.
Paradigm Sunglasses 21-51
With a chic and stylish metal frame, you won't want to take these sunglasses off. They're available in two colors and are 50% off for a limited time, so snag them now.
Get shady with these sunglasses, straight from Love Island USA to you.