Exclusive

How Emma Heming Willis Is Finding Joy in Her Current Chapter

Emma Heming Willis exclusively shared with E! News why there's "so much to be grateful for" amid her husband Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia: "I've learned so much on this journey."

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 17, 2024 9:47 PMTags
InterviewsExclusivesBruce WillisCelebritiesEmma Heming Willis
Watch: Emma Heming Willis Calls Out Fake Headline that Husband Bruce Willis Has 'No More Joy’

Emma Heming Willis is making time for joy.

Whether it's working with like-minded women on mental wellness or raising her daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, with husband Bruce Willis, the model believes there's "always joy to be found" during life's most challenging chapters.

"I'm doing something that I'm super passionate about that gets me up out of bed," Emma exclusively told E! News at WWD's second annual LA Beauty Forum April 16. "I get to be a mother to two incredible young girls. There's really so much to be grateful for and so many things that I'm happy about."

One particular joyous moment for Emma was co-founding Make Time, a line of wellness supplements developed to help combat postpartum brain fog and early onset dementia. Amid Bruce's own battle with frontotemporal dementia, Emma said it's important for her to give back and raise awareness on the importance of brain health.

photos
Rumer Willis' Life As a Mom

"I've learned so much on this journey," she shared. "I've been able to tap into some incredible resources, experts and specialists. It's been important for me to be able to pass that information onto the next care partner, next woman, anyone that is looking to turn pain into purpose."

The biggest lesson she hopes to pass onto others? "Prioritize with your brain," she said, "and the rest of your body will benefit." 

Katie Jones/WWD

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

2

Why Tori Spelling Isn't Ashamed of Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

3

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

"Sleep is something I prioritize," Emma explained. "Exercise is really important as well. It's not anything sort of out of the norm. It's not anything that we already don't know. It's just thinking about it in a different way."

And having a strong support system can also do wonders on wellness. Describing her blended family—which includes Bruce's ex Demi Moore and her kids Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30—as "strong," Emma added, "We've always been super united."

Keep reading to see the Willis family's sweetest moments together.

Instagram / Emma Heming Willis

Valentine's Day 2024

Love is a beautiful thing," the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram, almost exactly one year after his family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. "Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day."

Instagram / Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis' 30th Birthday Celebration

In February 2024, Demi Moore shared this pic of her ex-husband with the youngest of the three daughters they share together, writing, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with Emma to celebrate the release of Demi's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

2

Why Tori Spelling Isn't Ashamed of Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

3

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

4

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts New Pics Amid Weight Loss

5

Jenna Dewan Seeks Millions From Channing Tatum Amid Divorce Filings