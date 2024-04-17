How Emma Heming Willis Is Finding Joy in Her Current Chapter

Watch : Emma Heming Willis Calls Out Fake Headline that Husband Bruce Willis Has 'No More Joy’

Emma Heming Willis is making time for joy.

Whether it's working with like-minded women on mental wellness or raising her daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, with husband Bruce Willis, the model believes there's "always joy to be found" during life's most challenging chapters.

"I'm doing something that I'm super passionate about that gets me up out of bed," Emma exclusively told E! News at WWD's second annual LA Beauty Forum April 16. "I get to be a mother to two incredible young girls. There's really so much to be grateful for and so many things that I'm happy about."

One particular joyous moment for Emma was co-founding Make Time, a line of wellness supplements developed to help combat postpartum brain fog and early onset dementia. Amid Bruce's own battle with frontotemporal dementia, Emma said it's important for her to give back and raise awareness on the importance of brain health.