How Emma Heming Willis Is Finding Joy in Her Current Chapter

Emma Heming Willis is making time for joy.
Whether it's working with like-minded women on mental wellness or raising her daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, with husband Bruce Willis, the model believes there's "always joy to be found" during life's most challenging chapters.
"I'm doing something that I'm super passionate about that gets me up out of bed," Emma exclusively told E! News at WWD's second annual LA Beauty Forum April 16. "I get to be a mother to two incredible young girls. There's really so much to be grateful for and so many things that I'm happy about."
One particular joyous moment for Emma was co-founding Make Time, a line of wellness supplements developed to help combat postpartum brain fog and early onset dementia. Amid Bruce's own battle with frontotemporal dementia, Emma said it's important for her to give back and raise awareness on the importance of brain health.
"I've learned so much on this journey," she shared. "I've been able to tap into some incredible resources, experts and specialists. It's been important for me to be able to pass that information onto the next care partner, next woman, anyone that is looking to turn pain into purpose."
The biggest lesson she hopes to pass onto others? "Prioritize with your brain," she said, "and the rest of your body will benefit."
"Sleep is something I prioritize," Emma explained. "Exercise is really important as well. It's not anything sort of out of the norm. It's not anything that we already don't know. It's just thinking about it in a different way."
And having a strong support system can also do wonders on wellness. Describing her blended family—which includes Bruce's ex Demi Moore and her kids Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30—as "strong," Emma added, "We've always been super united."
Keep reading to see the Willis family's sweetest moments together.