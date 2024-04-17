Camila Mendes Keeps Her Evolving Style Flower-Fresh in Coach Outlet’s Latest Flower World Collection

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Coach Outlet's latest spring 2024 campaign, "Find Your Courage," just hit the scene with another drop, and this time it's all about florals. So, what better celeb to guide us through this journey than Camila Mendes, who's leading the charge in the brand new Coach Outlet drop alongside a crew of A-listers (like Lil Nas X and South Korean Rapper Youngji Lee to name a few) in a virtual wonderland.
In this latest Flower World collection, fashion meets self-discovery through the lens of cutting-edge AI yet again. Mendes explores a dreamy digital landscape filled with daisies, crossing paths with Imma, the virtual influencer. Together, they're on a mission to uncover that inner spark of bravery we all need by evolving yet still staying true to ourselves.
In an Instagram video regarding the latest Coach Flower World collection, Camila Mendes talks about the campaign, the Courage To Be Real, "To me (it) means having the courage to be unapologetically yourself, because that is scary, and you need to be brave enough to face criticism and be okay with it."
So with help from the Riverdale star, it's time to build up the courage to keep on evolving with Coach Outlet's shoulder bags, tote bags, dresses, and accessories all in a beautiful (growing) floral print. What are you waiting for? Many of these new patterns and styles are also on sale for up to 80% off, so you won't want to miss shopping Coach Outlet's new Flower World collection right now.
Eliza Shoulder Bag With Floral Print
Who wouldn't automatically fall in love with this chic floral print shoulder bag?! We can see it now, this is the new "It" girl bag for spring. Just pair it with baggy jeans and a flowy white top and you're set bestie.
Floral Tie Front Short Sleeve Cardigan
Crochet tops are back, and better than ever. Snag this adorable floral embroidered cardigan to pair with wide-leg jeans and sneakers for the perfect laid-back look this spring.
Snap Wallet With Floral Print
If it's time to upgrade your wallet, there's no better option than the snap wallet made from refined calf leather. It features three credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment, plus an exterior zip coin pocket.
Circular Coin Pouch With Floral Print
If you're looking for a small, floral accessory to clip onto your everyday bag, opt for this cute circular coin pouch. It features a split key ring and dog leash clip and is currently 60% off.
City Tote Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
City girls like us obviously can't live without their City tote from Coach Outlet. And if you've been eyeing up this cute tote bag from Coach Outlet that all the corporate girlies are using for work, it now comes in a beautiful floral print that's perfect for spring. The best part? It's over 60% off right now.
Laurel Shoulder Bag
If you're looking for a statement bag, the Laurel shoulder bag is sure to be a head turner. We love its slouchy silhouette, effortlessly elevating any ensemble. It also boasts interior zip and snap pockets and a detachable strap, offering versatility for both shoulder and crossbody styling. Choose from seven colorways.
Garden Floral Print Midi Dress
Can you ever have enough floral dresses? We think not. Made from 100% silk, this jaw-dropping gorgeous floral midi dress features a deep V-neck and a cinched waist for an extra flattering look on all bodies.
Warren Mini Belt Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Belt bags are back and they're here to stay. That's why Coach Outlet blessed us by dropping this chic Warren mini belt bag in a beautiful floral print. It's made from smooth calf leather and can now be snagged for less than $100!
