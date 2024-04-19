Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department: Who Is Clara Bow?

In the song, the speaker tells someone that they look like Clara, before replacing the lyric with Stevie Nicks in 1975 in the following verse, and eventually saying the subject looks "like Taylor Swift," implying that they could be a fresh face ready to replace her.

"This town is fake but you're the real thing," Taylor sings on the track. "Breath of fresh air / Through smoke rings / Take the glory, give everything / Promise to be dazzling."

And like prior songs including Red's "Nothing New" and "The Lucky One" where Taylor sings of the anxiety that comes with the fickleness of fame, Taylor switches tones to speak of the not-so-sparkly parts of these supposed "It" girls' lives.

"Beauty is a beast that roars," Taylor continues. "Down on all fours / Demanding more / Only when your girlish glow flickers just so / Do they let you know / It's hell on Earth to be heavenly."

Taylor is a vocal fan of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman, so it's not entirely surprising she used the 75-year-old as a motif for dazzling beauty and given everything Taylor herself has achieved at the moment, her own name drop also makes a lot of sense in this context.

As for why Taylor decided to mention Clara? Shortly after the album's track list was announced, Swifties took note that Clara's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is on the cross streets of Sunset and Vine, a location that is referenced in the Reputation song "Gorgeous"—a song all but confirmed to be about meeting, and the very early stages of falling in love, with Joe.