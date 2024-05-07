2024 Met Gala: See Every Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Moment on the Red Carpet

The Kardashians know how to turn a look at the Met Gala—bible—and this year is no exception.
For the 2024 event May 6, the Kardashians truly bloomed on the red carpet with looks that more than fit the bill for this year's dress code, "The Garden of Time." (See all the celebrity red carpet looks here.)
Kris Jenner was the first to arrive on to the New York City museum's iconic steps, turning heads in a billowing white jacket covered in flowers which covered a simple white gown. She was followed by Kendall Jenner, who wore a vintage Givenchy sequined gown. The dress originally appeared on a bust as part of the Fall-Winter collection of 1999 and has since been in the Givenchy archives, making Kendall the first person to ever wear it.
For her part, Kim Kardashian donned custom Maison Margiela for her interpretation of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The silver gown featured a corset top, covered in a gray sweater, which ended in a figure-hugging skirt made out of metal leaves and flowers. Kim finished off her look with neutral makeup and tousled bleached hair.
The look was strikingly different from the SKIMS founder's 2023 look, in which she wore a custom Schiaparelli gown constructed of pearls. At the time, she paired the bold dress with a chunky diamond choker and billowing white jacket worn off her shoulders.
Of course, she had some critics, namely in her and Kanye West's oldest daughter North West, who said her mother's dress looked like it could be "from the Dollar Store."
But the 10-year-old can't say the same about her family's looks this year, which all paid homage to the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition. As curator Andrew Bolton explained to Vogue of the theme, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion."
And in addition to honoring nature, the exhibition was also designed to highlight the similarities between the fashions of then and present long-forgotten pieces in new, innovative ways.
Keep reading to see each of the Kardashian and Jenner looks.