2024 Met Gala: See Every Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Moment on the Red Carpet

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kris Jenner Wears All-White on Date Night With Corey Gamble

The Kardashians know how to turn a look at the Met Gala—bible—and this year is no exception.

For the 2024 event May 6, the Kardashians truly bloomed on the red carpet with looks that more than fit the bill for this year's dress code, "The Garden of Time." (See all the celebrity red carpet looks here.)

Kris Jenner was the first to arrive on to the New York City museum's iconic steps, turning heads in a billowing white jacket covered in flowers which covered a simple white gown. She was followed by Kendall Jenner, who wore a vintage Givenchy sequined gown. The dress originally appeared on a bust as part of the Fall-Winter collection of 1999 and has since been in the Givenchy archives, making Kendall the first person to ever wear it.

For her part, Kim Kardashian donned custom Maison Margiela for her interpretation of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The silver gown featured a corset top, covered in a gray sweater, which ended in a figure-hugging skirt made out of metal leaves and flowers. Kim finished off her look with neutral makeup and tousled bleached hair.