Zendaya Addresses Fate of Euphoria Season 3

'Euphoria' Season 3 Delayed Again at HBO

Zendaya is ready for a euphoric third act

The Euphoria actress—who also serves as an executive producer of the show—admitted that even she is in the dark on when it comes to the continued delays on season three of the HBO drama. But she remains hopeful the cast and crew will return to film the next installment.

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya told Variety in an interview published April 16. "But it's beyond me."

As she noted, unfortunately, she's "not in charge" of season three's fate.

And the 27-year-old is not the only Euphoria cast member who remains cautiously optimistic fans will get to catch up with Rue and the rest of their favorite characters.

"If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve," Storm Reid told E! News while on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's new movie Challengers April 16. "We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back."