Zendaya Addresses Fate of Euphoria Season 3

Zendaya is ready for a euphoric third act
The Euphoria actress—who also serves as an executive producer of the show—admitted that even she is in the dark on when it comes to the continued delays on season three of the HBO drama. But she remains hopeful the cast and crew will return to film the next installment.
"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya told Variety in an interview published April 16. "But it's beyond me."
As she noted, unfortunately, she's "not in charge" of season three's fate.
And the 27-year-old is not the only Euphoria cast member who remains cautiously optimistic fans will get to catch up with Rue and the rest of their favorite characters.
"If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve," Storm Reid told E! News while on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's new movie Challengers April 16. "We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back."
The 20-year-old added, "Hopefully, we will be back."
HBO originally announced the third season in February 2022, just one month after season two—which earned Zendaya her second Emmy—concluded. However, the network recently confirmed announced that the new season, which had been set to debut in 2025, has been delayed.
"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," they said in a statement March 25. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."
Scripts for season three are still being written as the show had to adjust following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as well as the busy career of its star studded cast (including Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi) and the tragic death of Angus Cloud last summer.
And Zendaya and Storm aren't the only cast members eager to get started on season three. In fact, Jacob, 26, previously expressed concern that the cast is getting too old to convincingly play high school students.
"I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," he quipped on The Tonight Show in January. "I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway."
"I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward," the Saltburn star predicted of season three's timeline. "Otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."
While we wait on the final fate of Euphoria, keep reading to find out which of your other favorite shows are hitting the small screen in 2024.