Prince William Returns to Royal Duties Weeks After Kate Middleton’s Health Update

Prince William is back to business.
Nearly one month after Kate Middleton shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had started preventative chemotherapy, the Prince of Wales returned to his official royal duties, visiting the foodbank Surplus to Supper and a nearby youth center in west London and Surrey on April 18.
William's royal outing comes one week after he joined his and Kate's eldest son Prince George, 10, at the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final match between Aston Villa and Lille OSC at Villa Park in Birmingham. George, donning an Aston Villa scarf, was spotted cheering on the soccer club alongside his dad.
Kensington Palace first announced that Kate—who also shares kids Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January. But little update was provided until the Princess of Wales posted a video in March giving insight into her health battle.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she explained. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."
While William hasn't publicly spoken about her health, Kate, 42, couldn't help but reflect on his support during this difficult time.
"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." she continued. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance."
