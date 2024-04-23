Exclusive

Below Deck Mediterranean Has a Major Crew Shakeup in Season 9 Trailer

Get ready for a whole new Below Deck Mediterranean. E! News has the exclusive first look at the season nine trailer featuring many new faces and one series alum's shocking return.

Watch: Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

There's been a shakeup on the high seas.

The crew of the Mustique looks very different in E! News' exclusive first look at Below Deck Mediterranean season nine. That's because the only returning yachties are longtime Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott, who is making her triumphant return as Chief Stew after departing the Bravo series following season five in 2020.

But they aren't the only ones making an epic return, as Stew Elena Dubaich, who was in the last charter of season six, is also making her way on board.

Which means all the familiar faces from season eight, including first-time Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, drama-loving Stew Kyle Viljoen and his nemesis Stew Natalya Scudder, will not be setting sail this time around.

Instead, Sandy, Aesha and Elena will be joined by a completely new team of fun-loving castmates, including fellow stew Bri Muller, Chef Johnathan Shillingford, Bosun Iain Maclean, and Deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallager and Gael Cameron.  

And after two seasons as Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under, Aesha is over the moon about her homecoming.

photos
The Most Dramatic Below Deck Firings Ever

"I have so many butterflies!" the New Zealand native exclaims in the trailer. "The Med is where it all started for me. I'm just so excited to prove myself."

However, this season's demanding guests will definitely put Aesha and crew to the test. As one angry vacationer complains in the preview, "Their food was...okay."

And in true Below Deck fashion, expect plenty of boatmances between the sizzling-hot crew.

"Every single person is so hot," Aesha notes. "You guys are all gonna be f--king."

Plus, fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at how Sandy planned her romantic proposal to fiancée Leah Shafer.

See everything to come—and meet the new season nine cast—by watching the trailer above. Below Deck Mediterranean returns on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn

Hometown: Bradenton, FL·

Birth date: Feb. 23·

Zodiac sign: Pisces·

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 36·

Favorite off-boat activities: "Snowboarding, skiing and playing in the water."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I had guests shooting water balloons from a massive slingshot on deck into a crowd during the Cannes Film Festival. The guests were also dressed for a red carpet.·"

What was your first impression of Mustique?

"I was excited to run it because it was built in the same shipyard as the White Star, the vessel I became captain on in 2003."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"I love the south of France and the Amalfi Coast."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"The show reveals it all, so no surprises there."

Bravo

Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Hometown: Tauranga, New Zealand

Birthdate: Nov. 27

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Years of experience in yachting: 8·

Favorite off-boat activities: "I love hiking, yoga and reading. Additionally, I love sipping a cocktail in the sun while reading a book. It’s probably my favorite activity."

What do you do in your off time in your room on the boat?

"I’m usually so busy going over orders or preferences for the next charter guests. I try to send a message to Scott or nap if I can. Even 10 minutes of closed eyes is a dream."

What is the best place on the boat to find privacy?

"Privacy doesn’t really exist on a boat. Cleaning a guest bathroom is probably the most privacy I’ll get and I often enjoy quiet time in there. Otherwise, when I’m in the shower."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Stews don’t spend much time outside. When you finish a season people are always shocked that we aren’t tan. 'But you work on a boat!?' We work inside and don’t see much sun and definitely don’t swim until the season is over."

Sum up this season in three words: "Management skills tested."

Bravo

Deckhand Gael Cameron

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Birth date: May 14

Zodiac sign: Taurus· Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Free diving, scuba diving and eating."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"The Housewives."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I have had an entire group get dropped off a day charter only to find they left someone behind with their head in the toilet."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"Thailand. The water is beautiful, the food kills and the atmosphere is buzzer."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"As much as it seems like a dream job, there are sacrifices we make. We’re away from our friends and family for years at a time sometimes and maintaining a healthy long distance relationships can be very challenging."

Bravo

Stew Bri Muller

Hometown: Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Birthdate: April 22

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Anything that involves getting in the water, such as snorkeling, scuba diving, tubing, going down slides and jumping off the sun deck."

Special skills: "I did a course on manicures and pedicures, but never got the certification due to lack of time before yachting again. I can do nails, though."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"So many crazy things have happened that crazy stories for other people are just normal day to day occurrences for me. I’d probably end up with a lawsuit if I had to tell you."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"On charter, my favorite place has been the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. I got to swim with dolphins and snorkel in my free time…a literal dream."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Believe it or not, but land sickness is a thing after spending a lot of time on a yacht. Your world rocks for maybe three days after hopping off the boat."

Bravo

Stew Elena Dubaich

Hometown: Škofja Loka, Slovenia

Birth date: July 5

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 8

Favorite off-boat activities: "Weightlifting and gaining back the muscle mass I normally lose during a charter season."

Special skills: "I’m a massage therapist, personal trainer and yoga instructor. I love teaching guided meditations (Yoga Nidra)."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I was invited by the yacht owner to go on my first helicopter ride overlooking the British Virgin Islands. I felt incredibly blessed in that moment."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"The coolest place I’ve been to on a yacht was Cuba. Greenland, Patagonia and the Amazon River have also really stood out to me. As far as my own travels, I’ve really enjoyed Taiwan."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"How hard it is to stop yachting and get used to 'regular life.' It’s an addictive lifestyle as there’s few things to worry about—accommodation, food, laundry—as it’s all taken care of. Leaving that behind and coming back to regular life is a very hard transition for most of us."

Bravo

Bosun Iain Maclean

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

Birth date: March 21

Zodiac sign: Aries

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 5

Favorite off-boat activities: "I like going to the gym, hiking, kloofing, surfing, jolling, music festivals, hanging out with friends and family and going to the beach."

Special skills: "Being friendly and positive all the time."

What was your first impression of the Mustique?

"In need of some good maintenance, but a good-sized strong ship with solid bones."

Favorite place you've been on charter? "Ponza and Palmarola, Italy."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Honestly, I find that the job as a whole surprises most people that aren't in the industry."

Bravo

Chef Johnathan Shillingford

Hometown: Roseau, Dominica

Birth date: July 7

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 7

Special skills: "Twerking, singing, cooking all the food and design. I’m also great at accents."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"Real Housewives, Queer Eye, Top Chef and Project Runway."

Who do you miss most from home when you’re traveling for work?

"My mom. Gilly is my rock and the best cheerleader anyone could ask for."

What was your first impression of the Mustique?

"She’s a cute, big, old girl who maybe needs a face lift."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"I love French Polynesia and the Tuamotu Islands. Both are, literally, heaven on Earth."

Bravo

Deckhand Joe Bradley

Hometown: Alicante, Spain

Birth date: March 18

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Rock climbing, go karting, motorbikes, the awe of sunsets, dancing, playing the guitar, piano and swimming."

Special skills: "I play the guitar, piano and speak fluent Spanish."

Who do you miss most from home when you’re traveling for work? "The most beautiful, kind and powerful woman this world has to offer … my mother."

What is your wildest charter story from your career?

"There was a Catamaran crash in Italy. A huge Catamaran lost power and crashed against all the boats."

What are the smallest tips you’ve ever gotten?

"I had a guy onboard who owned a nut packaging company and I got a packet of nuts. They weren’t even salted."

Bravo

Deckhand Nathan Gallager

Hometown: Burtonport, Ireland

Birth date: June 19

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 2

Favorite off-boat activities: "Everything to do with boats!"

Special skills: "Making people laugh."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"Below Deck franchise and Summer House."

What do you do in your off time on the boat?

"I enjoy travelling on my time off. I’m currently saving for a house in Spain, so my time off is limited."

What are the biggest and smallest tips you’ve ever gotten?

"The tips I got while on the Mustique are the biggest. I’ve never received tips like that in my life."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"You can make friends with people you’d never make friends with in normal life."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

