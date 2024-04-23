Below Deck Mediterranean Has a Major Crew Shakeup in Season 9 Trailer

There's been a shakeup on the high seas.
The crew of the Mustique looks very different in E! News' exclusive first look at Below Deck Mediterranean season nine. That's because the only returning yachties are longtime Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott, who is making her triumphant return as Chief Stew after departing the Bravo series following season five in 2020.
But they aren't the only ones making an epic return, as Stew Elena Dubaich, who was in the last charter of season six, is also making her way on board.
Which means all the familiar faces from season eight, including first-time Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, drama-loving Stew Kyle Viljoen and his nemesis Stew Natalya Scudder, will not be setting sail this time around.
Instead, Sandy, Aesha and Elena will be joined by a completely new team of fun-loving castmates, including fellow stew Bri Muller, Chef Johnathan Shillingford, Bosun Iain Maclean, and Deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallager and Gael Cameron.
And after two seasons as Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under, Aesha is over the moon about her homecoming.
"I have so many butterflies!" the New Zealand native exclaims in the trailer. "The Med is where it all started for me. I'm just so excited to prove myself."
However, this season's demanding guests will definitely put Aesha and crew to the test. As one angry vacationer complains in the preview, "Their food was...okay."
And in true Below Deck fashion, expect plenty of boatmances between the sizzling-hot crew.
"Every single person is so hot," Aesha notes. "You guys are all gonna be f--king."
Plus, fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at how Sandy planned her romantic proposal to fiancée Leah Shafer.
See everything to come—and meet the new season nine cast—by watching the trailer above. Below Deck Mediterranean returns on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
