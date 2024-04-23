Below Deck Mediterranean Has a Major Crew Shakeup in Season 9 Trailer

Watch : Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

There's been a shakeup on the high seas.

The crew of the Mustique looks very different in E! News' exclusive first look at Below Deck Mediterranean season nine. That's because the only returning yachties are longtime Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott, who is making her triumphant return as Chief Stew after departing the Bravo series following season five in 2020.

But they aren't the only ones making an epic return, as Stew Elena Dubaich, who was in the last charter of season six, is also making her way on board.

Which means all the familiar faces from season eight, including first-time Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, drama-loving Stew Kyle Viljoen and his nemesis Stew Natalya Scudder, will not be setting sail this time around.

Instead, Sandy, Aesha and Elena will be joined by a completely new team of fun-loving castmates, including fellow stew Bri Muller, Chef Johnathan Shillingford, Bosun Iain Maclean, and Deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallager and Gael Cameron.

And after two seasons as Chief Stew on Below Deck Down Under, Aesha is over the moon about her homecoming.