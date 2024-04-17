Going Out Bags Under $100: Shoulder Bags, Clutches, and More

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

If you're going out tonight, you're going to need a cute going-out bag.

The perfect bag is one big enough to hold your everyday essentials, like your phone, keys, wallet, and any makeup you might need. But it's also small enough that it won't get in the way when you're out at the bar or club.

Plus, you want a bag that's stylish and complements your personal fashion.

Our fashion and shopping experts have rounded up must-have going-out bags under $100 from your favorite brands. These under-$100 designer bag picks include crossbody bags, shoulder bags, clutches, mini bags, leather handbags, and more.

Whether you're going on a casual outing with the girls or something a little more formal like date night, you want a bag that matches the occasion.

And at $100 or less, these bags and purses give you the flexibility to be creative with your outfit budget.

Looking for a new purse for a night out? Shop all of our going-out bags under $100 below.