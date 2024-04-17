Psst, H&M's Sale Section is Filled With Trendy & Affordable Styles That Are Up to 72% Off Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as we adore indulging in some retail therapy for all things fashion, beauty & lifestyle, we sometimes find ourselves stuck between a rock and a hard place — the rock being the limitless things we want and the hard place being our (tragically) limited budgets. Because of this, we often have to compromise, whether that entails searching for a dupe of a makeup palette or expensive shoe we want or patiently waiting for our favorite brands to host rare surprise sales.
But, this isn't one of those days. Today, we get to have our cake and eat it, too. H&M is currently holding its Spring Sale, and it's a double whammy. We're talking new markdowns up to 60% off with prices starting at just $4.99, in addition to a flash sale of 25% off on your entire purchase for today only. The result is incredible savings up to 72% off on styles that are just as affordable as they are trendy, including $8 tops, $10 pants & sweatshirts, and $13 dresses — but that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Understandably, these picks are selling out like crazy, so the best thing we can do right now is dive straight into these refreshing deals!
Wide-Leg Twill Pants
From workdays to the weekend, these twill pants will have you looking effortlessly stylish. They're designed with straight, wide legs and detailed with visible seams and pockets on the front and back. Oh, and they're less than $10.
Shoulder Bag
This sleek shoulder bag is as chic as it is practical. It's designed with a short shoulder strap and hidden magnetic closure, along with all the space you need to store your daily essentials.
Flounced Satin Slip Dress
Your wardrobe called, and it wants this elevated satin slip dress that's totes perfect for date nights, weekend brunches & more. It's feminine and daring with a plunging V-neck and layered asymmetric skirt.
Wide-Leg Twill Pants
Versatile and flattering, these neutral twill pants are sure to be an all-season fave. They're styled with a high waist and wide leg silhouette, and they're finished with functional pockets on the front and back.
V-Neck Drawstring Blouse
Warm weather fashion calls for vibrant colors and playful designs, and this floral blouse checks all the boxes. The front drawstrings allow you to easily adjust the crop & fit, while the puff sleeves add just the right touch of whimsical femininity.
Halterneck Jersey Dress
When we saw this white halter dress, we immediately pictured ourselves sipping mimosas by the pool on a warm, sunny day. What we especially love about this piece is how the textured fabric adds a lil' something extra to the design; it's the perfect throw-on-and-go outfit you'll be wearing all summer long.
Rib-Knit Sweetheart-Neckline Top
This rib-knit top looks as good as it feels. It's styled with a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves & a regular length that hugs your figure in all the right places.
Linen-Blend Tiered Skirt
Casual-chic and feminine, this tiered skirt is a spring/summer wardrobe must-have. Plus, it's as comfy as it is cute thanks to the elastic waistband that's covered with ruffle-trimmed fabric.
Oversized Printed Sweatshirt
Racing-inspired fashion is the vibe for spring street fashion this year, and this graphic sweatshirt is an effortlessly cool way to get in on the trend. The top is designed with an oversized fit with a round neckline and dropped shoulders.
Open-Backed Ribbed Jersey Dress
Flattering and fun, this bright ribbed jersey dress is a trendy piece you won't regret adding to your warm-weather wardrobe rotation. It features an open back, and the shoulder straps tie at the back for a fully adjustable fit.
Ceramic Vase
We're pretty sure we've seen this ceramic vase on our home decor inspo Pinterest boards and elsewhere on the interweb at higher prices. In other words, if you want to elevate the aesthetics of your space, you should definitely run and grab this minimal-chic statement piece while it's still on sale for less than $10.
Jacquard-Weave Shirt
Minimal-chic meets modern style with this jacquard shirt. It's made with a loose-fitting silhouette with heavily dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and wide cuffs that are adorned with matching buttons.
Terry Shorts
Whether you're heading to your next workout session, lounging around at home, or running errands in town, these terry shorts will have you feeling oh-so-comfortable all day long. The butter yellow color is a great style choice for spring & summer, while the drawstring waistband & side-seam pockets keep the design seamlessly functional.
Jacquard-Weave Throw
Add comfort, style, and function to your home with this boho-chic throw. Featuring muted colors that are sure to complement any aesthetic, the throw is crafted with soft jacquard-weave material that's adorned with fringe trim on the sides.
