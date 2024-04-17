Shopaholic Author Sophie Kinsella Diagnosed With Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

Watch : Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares NEW Update Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Sophie Kinsella is opening up about her private health battle.

The Shopaholic series author—whose real name is Madeleine Sophie Wickham—shared she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer, less than two years ago.

"To my dear readers & followers," Sophie began a message shared to her social media accounts April 17. "I've wanted for a long time to share with you a health update and I've been waiting for the strength to do so."

Noting she received the diagnosis at the end of 2022, she continued, "I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our 'new normal.'"

The 53-year-old, who shares five kids with husband Henry Wickham, also gave insight into her treatment, explaining that she'd undergone a successful surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the latter of which are ongoing.

"At the moment all is stable and I am feeling generally very well," Sophie continued, before joking, "though I get tired and my memory is even worse than it was before!"