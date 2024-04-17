Shopaholic Author Sophie Kinsella Diagnosed With Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

Sophie Kinsella is opening up about her private health battle.
The Shopaholic series author—whose real name is Madeleine Sophie Wickham—shared she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer, less than two years ago.
"To my dear readers & followers," Sophie began a message shared to her social media accounts April 17. "I've wanted for a long time to share with you a health update and I've been waiting for the strength to do so."
Noting she received the diagnosis at the end of 2022, she continued, "I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our 'new normal.'"
The 53-year-old, who shares five kids with husband Henry Wickham, also gave insight into her treatment, explaining that she'd undergone a successful surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the latter of which are ongoing.
"At the moment all is stable and I am feeling generally very well," Sophie continued, before joking, "though I get tired and my memory is even worse than it was before!"
The writer—whose newest novel The Burnout was released in October—also thanked the many supporters she's had by her side, including the fans of her books.
"I am so grateful to my family and close friends who have been an incredible support to me, and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who have treated me," she added. "I am also so grateful to my readers for your constant support. The wonderful response to The Burnout has really buoyed me up, during a difficult time."
Some of that love was on full display in the comment section of Sophie's post, with fans and friends alike offering their support and well wishes.
"Love you xxx," wrote fellow author Jojo Moyes, while actress Isla Fisher, who starred in the Confessions of a Shopaholic adaptation, commented, alongside heart emojis, "Sending you so much love and healing energy."
Before ending her update, in addition to a promise to be back in touch soon, Sophie penned a moving message for anyone else being affected by cancer.
"To everyone who is suffering from cancer in any form I send love and best wishes, as well as to those who support them," she wrote. "It can feel very lonely and scary to have a tough diagnosis, and the support and care of those around you means more than words can say."