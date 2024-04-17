Riley Strain's Family Addresses Fraternity Brothers' Reaction to Him Going Missing

Watch : Riley Strain’s Mom Shares Final Text Messages Sent Before Disappearance

Riley Strain's family is expressing frustration toward his fraternity brothers.

Nearly a month after the University of Missouri student's body was found in Nashville's Cumberland River, his mom Michelle Whiteid criticized the Delta Chi brothers' response. Specifically, she questioned why the fraternity members who were in Nashville with Riley when he went missing March 8, had not called the police when they informed her he had vanished.

"Why wouldn't they have called the police when they got back at 3:15 in the morning and didn't see him then?" Michelle said during a joint appearance with her husband Chris Whiteid, Riley's father Ryan Gilbert and stepmother Milli Gilbert on NewsNation April 16. "I don't know."

And Chris emphasized that the fraternity brothers did not involve the authorities until nearly 14 hours after his stepson was last seen.

"We called them on the way down," he explained. "It was probably close to 12 o'clock and they were just going to the Sheriff's office to report him missing."