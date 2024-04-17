The Best Graduation Gifts -- That They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that it's almost May, we're officially in graduation season. If you've got a graduate to shop for in the upcoming weeks, but you don't know what you should get, you're in luck. While you can't really go wrong with cash or gift cards, why not go for a gift that's a little more memorable (and useful)? Since we're all about helping you find the perfect gifts for all occasions, we've put together a list of useful graduation gifts grads are actually going to use.
If you're celebrating someone who'll be moving into a dorm or apartment for the very first time, home decor, organization products or cute kitchen essentials make perfect gifts. Chic and functional backpacks that can carry a laptop and so much more also make solid gifts, especially if it's from a brand they love like lululemon or Kate Spade.
We've rounded up some practical graduation gifts grads will actually use. Check them out below.
Bright Future Day Planner
Minted is full of stylish and thoughtful graduation gifts. One that your grad might love is a personalized day planner that includes monthly spreads, a 2-year overview, paper pockets, stickers, and more. It can help them organize their post-grad life and plan ahead for the future.
The ReNew Transit Backpack
Every grad needs a solid new backpack to carry along on their next chapter. Everlane's ReNew Transit Backpack comes in 5 colors and features a ton of pockets (including a side laptop compartment) so they can keep everything they nice and organized.
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender
The BlendJet portable rechargeable blender was pretty much made for grads. It's perfectly sized for dorms or small apartments, and they can even take it on the go. This is guaranteed to get a ton of use.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
You really can't go wrong with a pair of wireless earbuds, especially ones that are high-quality like these. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds offer up to nine hours of listening time and feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for comfort and stability. There are several colors to choose from, and some colors are on sale for as low as $199.
Calpak Portable Charger
This sleek portable charger is compact enough to fit inside a luggage tag, they can carry this around wherever they go with ease. There are several colors to choose from including red, shimmer pink and stone. This practical gift idea is sure to be a winner.
Rattan Daisy Wall Shelf
Things that can make your grad's dorm or apartment feel more cozy and homey make excellent gifts. We recommend this practical and cute rattan daisy wall shelf they can use to put small plants, pictures frames, and more.
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
This best-selling laptop backpack is so classy, stylish and super cute, they'll want to bring it with them wherever they go. There's a wide variety of colors to choose from, and it can fit a laptop up to 15 inches. It's perfect for both school and work.
livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses, 2-pack
A pair of chic blue light glasses make a great gift for grads. If they'll be on their laptops all day, there's a a good chance they'll need it. These blue light glasses are cute and affordable, and even come in a 2-pack so they always have a backup on hand.
Amalia Jewelry Organizer
This gorgeous piece is part jewelry organizer, part room decor. The stylish grad in your life is sure to appreciate this one.
The Canopy Portable Humidifier for Skin Hydration
Here's another multipurpose gift idea that's sure to get a ton of use. Canopy's Portable Humidifier will help keep the air moisturized and it's compact for taking on the go.
Dear Intern: Workplace Blunders, Mishaps, and Major Disasters from Professionals Who Have Seen (and Done) It All
Any grad heading out into the world needs this book. It features a collection of stories and advice for those entry-level years in the workplace, including the art of small talk and what to do if you see a coworker out in the wild.
Rotera 35-ounce
A sleek and sophisticated water bottle like this is sure to delight (and comes in so many colors). It has a stainless steel straw that pops out when you twist the lid, so you don't have to dig it out, plus it's durable and keeps your water cold all day.
Béis The Convertible Mini Weekender
Béis' Convertible Mini Weekender is a must-have for grads. It's perfectly sized for overnight trips, has a ton of compartments to keep things organized, and it's also laptop friendly.
monbento - Large Bento Box
This isn't your childhood lunchbox! This top-rated bento box is "generously sized" and can grads a ton of money spent on food in the long run. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, all of which, are super stylish.
Ansel Table Lamp
This gorgeous glass table lamp is the perfect gift to give a grad who's moving into a new apartment or dorm. There are 6 colors to choose from, including iridescent, pearl, pink, and more.
Large Sloth Planter
The grad in your life will instantly fall in love with this cute sloth planter from Etsy. Bonus points if you gift them a plant as well.
Corkcicle Brantley Backpack Cooler
Corkcicle's stylish Brantley Backpack Cooler is perfect for beach days, hikes, bike rides or picnics. It can fit up to 24 cans and two wine bottles, and it's currently available in turquoise and camo.
