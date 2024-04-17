The Best Graduation Gifts -- That They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that it's almost May, we're officially in graduation season. If you've got a graduate to shop for in the upcoming weeks, but you don't know what you should get, you're in luck. While you can't really go wrong with cash or gift cards, why not go for a gift that's a little more memorable (and useful)? Since we're all about helping you find the perfect gifts for all occasions, we've put together a list of useful graduation gifts grads are actually going to use.

If you're celebrating someone who'll be moving into a dorm or apartment for the very first time, home decor, organization products or cute kitchen essentials make perfect gifts. Chic and functional backpacks that can carry a laptop and so much more also make solid gifts, especially if it's from a brand they love like lululemon or Kate Spade.

We've rounded up some practical graduation gifts grads will actually use. Check them out below.