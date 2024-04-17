Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Christian Dumontet of Not Paying $100,000 in Hospital Bills

Warning: This story discusses allegations of domestic violence.
Christine Quinn's experience giving birth to her son was not only traumatic but put her in medical debt, legal papers allege.
As the Selling Sunset alum's divorce battle against Christian Dumontet heats up, she has detailed new accusations against her estranged husband.
In Quinn's April 16 divorce petition—submitted in response to her ex's own filing following his domestic violence arrest—she asked that the court determine rights to community and quasi-community debts, which she said includes more than $100,000 in unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of their son Christian Georges Dumontet, 2.
The real estate agent, who had previously spoken publicly about her traumatic emergency C-section, alleged in the filing, obtained by E! News, that Dumontet had previously "stated he would pay these bills."
"However he has allowed them to enter collections under [Quinn]'s name (without her knowledge)," the documents state, "severely impacting her credit."
Like Dumontet, Quinn also seeks in her filing sole physical and legal custody of their son, their only child together.
Dumontet, 45, first filed for divorce from Quinn, 35, earlier this month after four years of marriage. He submitted the papers weeks after he was arrested March 19 for assault with a deadly weapon following a confrontation with the reality star at their California home. He has denied accusations of domestic violence.
After Dumontet's arrest, Quinn obtained a temporary restraining order for domestic violence prevention, while her ex sought his own restraining order against her.
In a response filed April 15 and obtained by E! News, Quinn requested that the court deny Dumontet's request and noted she has been unable to serve Dumontet with her temporary restraining order. She also accuses him of changing the gate code to their property, adding, "I cannot even retrieve any of my or my son's personal belongings because they are all inside the house."
E! News has reached out to Dumontet's attorney for comment on Quinn's newest accusations and has not heard back.
In the new documents, Quinn also revisits the alleged events that took place before Dumontet's arrest, which she had first detailed in her restraining order filing. As she described, her ex "became very angry" on March 18 after she expressed to him her "dissatisfaction with the state of our relationship" and began throwing dried floral arrangements and their shipping boxes directly at her in the master bedroom, hitting her with a box.
Quinn also stated in her filing that he poured a can of Dr. Pepper over the bed and floor and threw at her "a handful of dog feces, which he pulled out of the trash," in addition to urinating on the floor.
Dumontet alleged in his March 26 request for a restraining order against Quinn that "there has "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."
Following Dumontet's arrest March 19, police said in a statement to E! News that Dumontet had thrown "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury."
In her April 15 filing, Quinn alleges that that day, while she was in the master bedroom with their son, Dumontet threw a bag of recyclables, which contained glass, and she "saw brown glass in our son's hair and on the floor."
That's when, per Quinn, she rushed her son to the hospital after paramedics told her he had sustained a hematoma. She also alleged that the child had cuts on his neck and head from broken glass.
In his filing, Quinn's ex alleged he had initially confronted Quinn because her dogs peed on his items and that he observed Quinn "laying on the bed, with cleaning items, soda cans, and food waste haphazardly strewn around the room." His documents state he asked his ex to "clean the mess" but she refused, so he "grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room."
The filing notes that "Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son" and that "there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."
A hearing was scheduled to take place April 17, court records show.
