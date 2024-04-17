Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Christian Dumontet of Not Paying $100,000 in Hospital Bills

Watch : 'Selling Sunset’ Star Nicole Young Praises Christine Quinn as “Strong” Amid Divorce Drama

Warning: This story discusses allegations of domestic violence.

Christine Quinn's experience giving birth to her son was not only traumatic but put her in medical debt, legal papers allege.

As the Selling Sunset alum's divorce battle against Christian Dumontet heats up, she has detailed new accusations against her estranged husband.

In Quinn's April 16 divorce petition—submitted in response to her ex's own filing following his domestic violence arrest—she asked that the court determine rights to community and quasi-community debts, which she said includes more than $100,000 in unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of their son Christian Georges Dumontet, 2.

The real estate agent, who had previously spoken publicly about her traumatic emergency C-section, alleged in the filing, obtained by E! News, that Dumontet had previously "stated he would pay these bills."

"However he has allowed them to enter collections under [Quinn]'s name (without her knowledge)," the documents state, "severely impacting her credit."

Like Dumontet, Quinn also seeks in her filing sole physical and legal custody of their son, their only child together.