David Beckham Celebrates Wife Victoria Beckham’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Footage

David Beckham totally scored with his birthday shoutout to Victoria Beckham.
In honor of the fashion designer's 50th birthday, the retired soccer star shared an intimate video featuring never-before-seen footage of Victoria over the years aptly soundtracked by The Bee Gees' "More Than a Woman."
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife," David wrote in his April 17 Instagram post. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."
He concluded his caption by thanking Victoria for being a great mother to the couple's children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and Harper, 12.
"But your biggest success are your children," he added. "You guide them, love them & teach them—they love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all. 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."
Victoria responded with a sweet, "I love you all so much."
David's birthday shoutout includes clips of the Spice Girls member from her childhood—including one of her posing in front of her father's infamous Rolls Royce—all the way through her pregnancies and becoming a mother with adult children. In one snippet, Victoria and David dance together in a studio, and in another, she skips down a sidewalk with her daughter.
And the video even includes a brief message from Brooklyn and Romeo as toddlers.
"Happy Birthday, Mommy, I love you so much," Brooklyn says, before Romeo adds, "I love you so much."
While the video also highlights Victoria's career milestones such as her time as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls and spearheading her own luxury fashion line, the family moments are particularly sweet.
Vanessa Bryant summed it up in the comments writing, "So cute!"
Read on to see more Beckham family moments.