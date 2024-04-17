David Beckham Celebrates Wife Victoria Beckham’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Footage

Watch : Happy Birthday Victoria Beckham: Celebrating the Spice Girl's 50th Birthday!

David Beckham totally scored with his birthday shoutout to Victoria Beckham.

In honor of the fashion designer's 50th birthday, the retired soccer star shared an intimate video featuring never-before-seen footage of Victoria over the years aptly soundtracked by The Bee Gees' "More Than a Woman."

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife," David wrote in his April 17 Instagram post. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."

He concluded his caption by thanking Victoria for being a great mother to the couple's children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and Harper, 12.

"But your biggest success are your children," he added. "You guide them, love them & teach them—they love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all. 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."