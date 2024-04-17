David Beckham Celebrates Wife Victoria Beckham’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Footage

David Beckham shared a supercut of never-before-seen family videos of wife Victoria Beckham, along with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, in honor of the Spice Girl’s 50th birthday.

Watch: Happy Birthday Victoria Beckham: Celebrating the Spice Girl's 50th Birthday!

David Beckham totally scored with his birthday shoutout to Victoria Beckham

In honor of the fashion designer's 50th birthday, the retired soccer star shared an intimate video featuring never-before-seen footage of Victoria over the years aptly soundtracked by The Bee Gees' "More Than a Woman."

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife," David wrote in his April 17 Instagram post. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."

He concluded his caption by thanking Victoria for being a great mother to the couple's children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and Harper, 12. 

"But your biggest success are your children," he added. "You guide them, love them & teach them—they love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all. 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."

Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution

Victoria responded with a sweet, "I love you all so much."

David's birthday shoutout includes clips of the Spice Girls member from her childhood—including one of her posing in front of her father's infamous Rolls Royce—all the way through her pregnancies and becoming a mother with adult children. In one snippet, Victoria and David dance together in a studio, and in another, she skips down a sidewalk with her daughter. 

And the video even includes a brief message from Brooklyn and Romeo as toddlers. 

"Happy Birthday, Mommy, I love you so much," Brooklyn says, before Romeo adds, "I love you so much."

David Beckham/Instagram

While the video also highlights Victoria's career milestones such as her time as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls and spearheading her own luxury fashion line, the family moments are particularly sweet. 

Vanessa Bryant summed it up in the comments writing, "So cute!" 

Read on to see more Beckham family moments.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Supporting Nicola

Victoria appears with Cruz BeckhamBrooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at the February 2024 premiere of the actress' directorial debut, Lola.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever," Victoria captioned a heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son in 2020. "Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham."

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood lookied fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and the designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world," Victoria shared on Instagram. "we love u so much x kisses."

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckhams got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan-favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and, of course, they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from their ski trip.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

