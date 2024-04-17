We Found Cute Kate Spade Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Instantly Make You the Favorite—and They're On Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any gift that has to be as special as the recipient, it's a Mother's Day gift. Not only is this the holiday where you'll most definitely go all out for the special woman in your life, it's also the day where you'll make anyone who's a mother feel extra special and appreciated with tear-jerking gifts. Especially with ones they'll actually use—so what better way to indulge her on this very special holiday than with cute and chic handbags she can wear on a daily basis?
From springtime handbag finds to adorable pajama sets she can wear while eating the lovely brunch you made her (hint, hint), there's no better place to find fabulous and thoughtful gifts for the mom in your life than Kate Spade Outlet. The best part? There are even discounts up to 70% off on everything, plus an EXTRA 20% off select styles. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to shower the woman in your life with special gifts for Mother's Day she's always wanted (apart from a babysitter obvi). Keep scrolling for our top finds from Kate Spade's jaw-dropping gift guide.
Basket Woven Leather Tote
If she loves trendy patterns, then she won't be able to resist this chic basket woven tote. We love its blend of pink, orange, yellow, and cream colorways interweaving to create the dream springtime bag anyone will fall in love with.
Carey Colorblock Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Snag this chic $499 shoulder bag for just $159 by using code SAVE20 at checkout. It comes in a cool wild sage color and smooth quilted leather, making it perfect for day or nighttime wear.
Harper Crossbody
This bag nails the balance between style and practicality. Whether you're tackling errands or stepping out for a night out, the Kate Spade Harper crossbody is your reliable companion. Take your pick from six vibrant colors to match your mood.
Phoebe Embroidered Straw Top Handle Satchel
Even the pickiest of moms won't be able to resist this adorable embroidered straw satchel. Its neutral colorway pairs perfectly with any outfit, and is currently on sale for 70% off.
Carey Trunk Crossbody
Made from quilted leather, this Carey trunk bag radiates sophistication and luxury, all at a surprisingly affordable price. Whether you prefer to carry it by the top handle for a timeless vibe or sling it over your shoulder with the chain strap for a contemporary edge, this adaptable accessory elevates any ensemble effortlessly. And yes, it's also available in classic black.
Madison Strawberry Garden Printed Flap Convertible Crossbody
Elevate her spring and summer wardrobe with a burst of floral charm. The lively strawberry garden motif on this crossbody adds a playful and trendy touch, ensuring it's the perfect accessory for the sunnier days to come
Sadie Crossbody
Even with its sleek shape, this bag has plenty of room for all your must-haves without weighing you down. Ideal for hectic days, the Sadie crossbody keeps you stylish and sorted with its simple yet practical layout and useful compartments. Plus, it comes in six stunning color options.
Notch Neck Crop PJ Set
Have her wake up in a luxurious pajama set that's perfectly on theme for spring and summertime. It'll keep her cool throughout the warmer months, and is currently on sale for only $55!
Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Well, Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy has some, including a TikTok fave she uses every night.