How Simone Biles Really Felt About Husband Jonathan Owens' Controversial Relationship Comments

Watch : Simone Biles Claps Back at Fans Criticizing Her Husband

Simone Biles is going to the mat for husband Jonathan Owens.

Nearly four months after the football player's viral interview, the Olympian shared her reaction to the public criticism and people calling for her to divorce him.

"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings," Simone said on the April 17 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "And then one night, I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? Like, you don't know him. You don't know who he is. And if anybody's met him, they know he's the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.'"

And ultimately, the gymnast thought some of the online comments went too far.

"That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that," she continued. "Because for me, it's like, 'Talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family—never.' Because I've been in the limelight long enough where I can brush things off, have my little powwow about it. You're not going to know I cried about it, but I be crying about some stuff. But I only cry about it because I can't clap back. Just know that."