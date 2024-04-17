Travis Kelce Details His and Taylor Swift’s Enchanted Coachella Date Night

Watch : See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella 2024 Date Night!

Travis Kelce knows you're thinking about him at his cool indie concerts every week.

Especially when that concert is Coachella and he had none other than Taylor Swift by his side. It's why Travis—at the urging of his brother Jason Kelce—gave an inside look at the couple's April 13 date night at the desert music festival, where he and Taylor were seen enjoying the music in the crowd alongside all the fans.

"I like to see it from the fans' perspective," Travis explained on the April 17 episode of their New Heights podcast of why they weren't watching from backstage. "Because I am a fan of music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans."

In fact, for the Kansas City Chiefs player, being able to spend the whole weekend around live music was like losing himself in a daydream.