Travis Kelce Details His and Taylor Swift’s Enchanted Coachella Date Night

Travis Kelce knows you're thinking about him at his cool indie concerts every week.
Especially when that concert is Coachella and he had none other than Taylor Swift by his side. It's why Travis—at the urging of his brother Jason Kelce—gave an inside look at the couple's April 13 date night at the desert music festival, where he and Taylor were seen enjoying the music in the crowd alongside all the fans.
"I like to see it from the fans' perspective," Travis explained on the April 17 episode of their New Heights podcast of why they weren't watching from backstage. "Because I am a fan of music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans."
In fact, for the Kansas City Chiefs player, being able to spend the whole weekend around live music was like losing himself in a daydream.
"I love live music, I don't get enough of it in my life," Travis explained. "I just like going to events, going places where people are seeing all these talented people in the world, I just like to experience that type of s--t. That's the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it's not just one genre of music genre."
And while the 34-year-old got to see some of his favorite artists—such as Dom Dolla and Jungle—he also got to experience a new one for him and a go-to favorite for Taylor: Bleachers, headed by Taylor's BFF Jack Antonoff.
"My guy Jack Antonoff—he absolutely ripped it," Travis remembered. "I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar, all his boys. He had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars, and they just ripped it. It was so much fun."
The brothers also referenced the fact that their New Heights branded green hat—which Taylor donned at the music festival to cap off her otherwise all-black ensemble—soon became the merch website's most popular item.
As Jason put it, "Sold out of the green hat real quick."
