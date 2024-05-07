These Candid Photos From Inside Met Gala 2024 Prove It Was a Ball

What went on at the 2024 Met Gala? See the all the celebrity party pics from inside New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

What happens at the Met Gala doesn't always stay at the Met Gala.

While photographers are lined up on both sides of Metropolitan Museum of Art's staircase to capture red carpet arrivals, the New York City ball itself actually has a strict "No Cameras" policy put in place by event chair Anna Wintour. (Click here to see all the fashion from the 2024 Met Gala.)

As Vogue alum Sylvana Ward Durrett once explained, the fashion editor is "sort of an old-school traditionalist," so she prefers that phones stay inside guests' pockets and have professional photographers capture all the party moments.

"She likes a dinner party where people are actually speaking to each other," Ward Durrett, who worked closely with Wintour on multiple Met Galas, told the New York Post in 2016. "We aren't sitting over people's shoulders, but if it's an obvious thing we might gently remind them."

Still, stars over the years have evaded the rule by sneakily snapping a few shots. For instance, Kylie Jenner famously turned the museum's restroom into a celeb hotspot in 2017, when she took a selfie with Kendall JennerKim KardashianBrie LarsonParis JacksonFrank OceanLily AldridgeA$AP RockyElizabeth ChambersSean "Diddy" CombsAshton Sanders and Slick Woods

Six years later, Billie Eilish was happier than ever to snap a photo with Elle FanningMaya Hawke and Halle Bailey in front of the same mirror.

 

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And with this year's guest list packed with A-listers—including co-chairs ZendayaJennifer LopezBad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth—there were plenty of star-studded hangouts in and out of the washroom.

Keep reading to see all the candid moments from fashion's biggest night.

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Ed Sheeran

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rebecca Hall and Donald Glover

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Uma Thurman and Diane von Furstenberg

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Demi Moore and Taika Waititi

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

