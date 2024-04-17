Honey Boo Boo's Mama June Shannon Shares She's Taking Weight Loss Injections

Watch : Mama June Talks REGRETS After Spending $1M on Drugs

June "Mama June" Shannon is jumping on the weight loss drug bandwagon.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has been candid about her struggles with weight over the years, and now she's coming clean about her current journey using injectable medications.

"As y'all know, back in May of 2015, I had a gastric sleeve surgery," the 44-year-old explained on Instagram April 16. "I used to weigh 550 pounds. So on my own, I went from 550 pounds to 311, the day that I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195."

Following her surgery, she had several cosmetic procedures on her arms, chin, back, tummy and breasts, and was able to maintain a weight of between 130 to 150 pounds.

However, during her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer battle—she sadly died in December at age 29—Mama June found that started to put the weight back on.