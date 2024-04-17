Honey Boo Boo's Mama June Shannon Shares She's Taking Weight Loss Injections

June "Mama June" Shannon is jumping on the weight loss drug bandwagon.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has been candid about her struggles with weight over the years, and now she's coming clean about her current journey using injectable medications.
"As y'all know, back in May of 2015, I had a gastric sleeve surgery," the 44-year-old explained on Instagram April 16. "I used to weigh 550 pounds. So on my own, I went from 550 pounds to 311, the day that I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195."
Following her surgery, she had several cosmetic procedures on her arms, chin, back, tummy and breasts, and was able to maintain a weight of between 130 to 150 pounds.
However, during her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer battle—she sadly died in December at age 29—Mama June found that started to put the weight back on.
"With the stress of everything going on, eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff, I had packed on about 120, 130 pounds," she continued. "I tried to cut back on my eating, nothing was actually helping."
So, the reality star finally made the decision to try semaglutide, a medication sold under the brand names Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy.
June—who currently weighs 267 pounds—said she's "nervous" to begin treatments, explaining she'll be documenting her results weekly on her social media platforms.
The Mama June: Family Crisis alum—who is mom to Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 27, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 24, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 18, is not the first celebrity to share that she is using a weight loss drug, with stars like Tracy Morgan and Shannon Osbourne also discussing their experiences.
While Ozempic was only intended as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes in adults—as Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk previously explained to E! News—other semaglutide drugs like Wegovy are approved for weight loss.
Keep reading for what more stars have said about using weight loss drugs.