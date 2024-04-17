Zendaya Teases Her 2024 Met Gala Appearance and We’re Ready for the Greatest Show

Zendaya is ready to play ball.
The Euphoria star—who is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala in New York on May 6—is gearing up for fashion's biggest night alongside stylist Law Roach.
"We have some ideas," she exclusively told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles April 16. "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."
Zendaya, who hasn't attended the Met Gala since her Cinderella moment five years ago, explained that this year's ball will be "very special."
She added that cohosting the prestigious event is "obviously an honor."
"I believe the boys are going to go," she shared of her Challengers costars, "and I know that Jonathan [Anderson], who is our incredible costume designer, is also hosting, so it felt like the right time." (Catch more of Zendaya's interview on E! News April 17.)
In addition to Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez are co-chairing the charity gala, while Jonathan—who is Loewe's creative director—will serve as an honorary chair alongside TikTok CEO Shou Chew. And fans will have to stay tuned to see if Zendaya's costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist turn up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the "Garden of Time"-themed event.
For the Spider-Man actress, finding the right look on the red carpet is always about what brings out her confidence.
"Law and I, obviously we've been working together for many years and we've been doing themed dressing since Greatest Showman," she told E!. "It's so nice to be able to experiment with fashion."
But "being on the shier side," as she put it, is surprisingly what led her to embrace more over-the-top style statements.
"I know, why do I do this for a living if I'm a shy person? I ask myself that every day," the 27-year-old joked. "It just adds this layer of protection and confidence. I get to kind of create these characters, almost like in films."
As for her latest match? She's been serving tennis-inspired 'fits for Challengers, which premieres April 26.
At the premiere, Zendaya once again rocked a winning look, wearing a black lacy top and billowing pink skirt for a ballerina-inspired ensemble. As she told E!, "I've really enjoyed a lot of these."
Read on to see more of Zendaya's best style serves.