Zendaya Teases Her 2024 Met Gala Appearance and We’re Ready for the Greatest Show

Zendaya exclusively told E! News why it felt like the "right time" to return to the Met Gala and serve as the 2024 co-chair after five years away from the New York ball.

Zendaya is ready to play ball. 

The Euphoria star—who is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala in New York on May 6—is gearing up for fashion's biggest night alongside stylist Law Roach.

"We have some ideas," she exclusively told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles April 16. "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

Zendaya, who hasn't attended the Met Gala since her Cinderella moment five years ago, explained that this year's ball will be "very special."

She added that cohosting the prestigious event is "obviously an honor." 

"I believe the boys are going to go," she shared of her Challengers costars, "and I know that Jonathan [Anderson], who is our incredible costume designer, is also hosting, so it felt like the right time." (Catch more of Zendaya's interview on E! News April 17.)

In addition to Zendaya, Bad BunnyChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez are co-chairing the charity gala, while Jonathan—who is Loewe's creative director—will serve as an honorary chair alongside TikTok CEO Shou Chew. And fans will have to stay tuned to see if Zendaya's costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist turn up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the "Garden of Time"-themed event.

For the Spider-Man actress, finding the right look on the red carpet is always about what brings out her confidence. 

"Law and I, obviously we've been working together for many years and we've been doing themed dressing since Greatest Showman," she told E!. "It's so nice to be able to experiment with fashion."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

But "being on the shier side," as she put it, is surprisingly what led her to embrace more over-the-top style statements.  

"I know, why do I do this for a living if I'm a shy person? I ask myself that every day," the 27-year-old joked. "It just adds this layer of protection and confidence. I get to kind of create these characters, almost like in films."

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

As for her latest match? She's been serving tennis-inspired 'fits for Challengers, which premieres April 26.

At the premiere, Zendaya once again rocked a winning look, wearing a black lacy top and billowing pink skirt for a ballerina-inspired ensemble. As she told E!, "I've really enjoyed a lot of these."

Read on to see more of Zendaya's best style serves.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Oscars Glam

Zendaya rocks a two-piece look to the 2022 Oscars, featuring a cropped silky blouse and bedazzled skirt.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Vintage Valentino

Zendaya sports a spring/summer Valentino gown at the premiere of season two of Euphoria in January 2022.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

Zendaya wore a stunning outfit from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2022 collection during a September 2021 photocall for Dune in Paris.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sleek Monochromatic Look

Zendaya arrived at the Dune: Part Two world premiere Feb. 15 in a fembot-inspired vintage Mugler bodysuit. The striking futuristic ensemble, which she paired with jewels from Bulgari, features clear panels around her chest, stomach, arms, thighs and butt. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dazzling Dress

Zendaya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Balmain dress for the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She's Lit (Literally!)

The actress wowed at the 2019 Met Gala in this Cinderella-inspired light-up gown.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Horsin' Around

Zendaya got whimsical in a black velvet dress with horse detailing around the bust.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Colorful Cutie

Zendaya showcased a colorful orange mini dress and matching head scarf for a TV appearance in NYC.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Baby Got Back

Zendaya rocked a backless red and black dress for her Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green With Envy

For the 2019 Emmy Awards, the fashionista flashed major leg in a gorgeous green gown with a nude illusion bodice and thigh-high slit.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anthony Harvey for Shutterstock
Nude Attitude

Zendaya is simply statuesque in this floor-length nude gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

photos
View More Photos From Zendaya's Best Looks

