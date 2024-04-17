Zendaya Teases Her 2024 Met Gala Appearance and We’re Ready for the Greatest Show

Watch : Zendaya Debuts New Hair Transformation And Another Futuristic Outfit!

Zendaya is ready to play ball.

The Euphoria star—who is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala in New York on May 6—is gearing up for fashion's biggest night alongside stylist Law Roach.

"We have some ideas," she exclusively told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles April 16. "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

Zendaya, who hasn't attended the Met Gala since her Cinderella moment five years ago, explained that this year's ball will be "very special."

She added that cohosting the prestigious event is "obviously an honor."

"I believe the boys are going to go," she shared of her Challengers costars, "and I know that Jonathan [Anderson], who is our incredible costume designer, is also hosting, so it felt like the right time." (Catch more of Zendaya's interview on E! News April 17.)

In addition to Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez are co-chairing the charity gala, while Jonathan—who is Loewe's creative director—will serve as an honorary chair alongside TikTok CEO Shou Chew. And fans will have to stay tuned to see if Zendaya's costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist turn up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the "Garden of Time"-themed event.