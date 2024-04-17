Why Tori Spelling Isn't "Ashamed" of Using Ozempic and Mounjaro to Lose Weight After Giving Birth

Watch : Every Real Housewife Who Has Weighed in on Ozempic

Tori Spelling isn't afraid to spell out her weight loss journey.

In fact, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she turned to type 2 diabetes medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro to help her slim down after giving birth to her son Beau in 2017.

"I tried Ozempic and it didn't work for me," she shared on the April 15 episode of her misSPELLING podcast, "so I went on Mounjaro, which did do the trick and I did lose weight."

Since many celebs are now opening up about using antidiabetic drugs for weight loss, Tori noted, "It's a different time, so I don't feel shamed saying that."

Recounting her personal experience, the 50-year-old—who also shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, with ex Dean McDermott—explained that she never had difficulties losing pregnancy weight until welcoming Beau. "At my heaviest, I was 120 pounds my entire life," she shared. "And after Beau, I was 160 pounds."