The Office Star's Masked Singer Reveal Is Sure to Make You LOL

Find out which iconic alum from The Office was eliminated from season 11 of The Masked Singer during Queen night on April 17.

By Brett Malec Apr 18, 2024 1:02 AMTags
TVReality TVThe OfficeCelebritiesThe Masked SingerNBCU
Watch: ‘The Office’ Movie Rumors: Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Give Fans an Update!

There's no doubt Michael Scott would be proud of Starfish's impressive run on The Masked Singer.

One iconic castmember from The Office was unmasked during the Fox singing competition's April 17 episode during Queen night.

Before wowing the audience with an emotional rendition of the rock band's classic hit "Under Pressure," the mystery celebrity gave the judges some clues about her identity by recounting her big breakthrough in Hollywood.

"After my two best gal-pals got my dream job, the pressure was on for me to become a star on my own," Starfish shared. "And then I get this call to step in on something else to replace someone who got fired. That first day on the job, I felt like my every move was being scrutinized, but this was my chance! Nothing was gonna stop me."

In fact, the TV role would change the actress' life forever.

"I put my spin on it, and it worked," she added. "Looking back, I was glad I was able to perform under pressure. And that's exactly what I'm gonna do tonight."

photos
The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

After rocking the stage, Starfish revealed a surprising connection to judge Jenny McCarthy.

"Jenny, last time we hung out, I offered you tickets to my show," she recounted. "You can consider this one on the house."

When it came to the judges guesses, Robin Thicke picked Kate McKinnon, Rita Ora chose Amy Schumer and McCarthy guessed Lisa Kudrow. However, it was Ken Jeong who correctly guessed The Office alum Kate Flannery!

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"There's more snacks on The Office. And you know what? I can't drink at all when I do this show," said Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the iconic NBC comedy. "Boring!"

But, she added, "After The Masked Singer, I'm a star!"

However, Flannery wasn't the only celebrity sent home during Queen night as there was a double elimination. Keep reading to see which star was unmasked as Ugly Sweater, plus check out every famous face who has been revealed so far this season.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Munn Details Shock of Cancer Diagnosis After Clean Mammography

2

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

3

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ugly Sweater: Eliminated Week 7

Music icon Charlie Wilcon was behind the Ugly Sweater mask and was sent home during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starfish: Eliminated Week 7

The Office alum Kate Flannery was unmasked as Starfish during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX

Clock

Michael Becker/FOX

Poodle Moth

Michael Becker/FOX

Beets

Michael Becker/FOX

Goldfish

Michael Becker/FOX

Gumball

Michael Becker/FOX

Cleocatra

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Munn Details Shock of Cancer Diagnosis After Clean Mammography

2

Riley Strain's Family Addresses Friends’ Reaction to His Disappearance

3

Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act"

4

Ashanti Announces She's Pregnant and Engaged to Nelly

5

Cardi B Details NSFW Plan to Gain Weight After Getting "Too Skinny"