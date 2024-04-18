The Office Star's Masked Singer Reveal Is Sure to Make You LOL

There's no doubt Michael Scott would be proud of Starfish's impressive run on The Masked Singer.
One iconic castmember from The Office was unmasked during the Fox singing competition's April 17 episode during Queen night.
Before wowing the audience with an emotional rendition of the rock band's classic hit "Under Pressure," the mystery celebrity gave the judges some clues about her identity by recounting her big breakthrough in Hollywood.
"After my two best gal-pals got my dream job, the pressure was on for me to become a star on my own," Starfish shared. "And then I get this call to step in on something else to replace someone who got fired. That first day on the job, I felt like my every move was being scrutinized, but this was my chance! Nothing was gonna stop me."
In fact, the TV role would change the actress' life forever.
"I put my spin on it, and it worked," she added. "Looking back, I was glad I was able to perform under pressure. And that's exactly what I'm gonna do tonight."
After rocking the stage, Starfish revealed a surprising connection to judge Jenny McCarthy.
"Jenny, last time we hung out, I offered you tickets to my show," she recounted. "You can consider this one on the house."
When it came to the judges guesses, Robin Thicke picked Kate McKinnon, Rita Ora chose Amy Schumer and McCarthy guessed Lisa Kudrow. However, it was Ken Jeong who correctly guessed The Office alum Kate Flannery!
"There's more snacks on The Office. And you know what? I can't drink at all when I do this show," said Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the iconic NBC comedy. "Boring!"
But, she added, "After The Masked Singer, I'm a star!"
However, Flannery wasn't the only celebrity sent home during Queen night as there was a double elimination. Keep reading to see which star was unmasked as Ugly Sweater, plus check out every famous face who has been revealed so far this season.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.