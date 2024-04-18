The Office Star's Masked Singer Reveal Is Sure to Make You LOL

Watch : ‘The Office’ Movie Rumors: Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Give Fans an Update!

There's no doubt Michael Scott would be proud of Starfish's impressive run on The Masked Singer.

One iconic castmember from The Office was unmasked during the Fox singing competition's April 17 episode during Queen night.

Before wowing the audience with an emotional rendition of the rock band's classic hit "Under Pressure," the mystery celebrity gave the judges some clues about her identity by recounting her big breakthrough in Hollywood.

"After my two best gal-pals got my dream job, the pressure was on for me to become a star on my own," Starfish shared. "And then I get this call to step in on something else to replace someone who got fired. That first day on the job, I felt like my every move was being scrutinized, but this was my chance! Nothing was gonna stop me."

In fact, the TV role would change the actress' life forever.

"I put my spin on it, and it worked," she added. "Looking back, I was glad I was able to perform under pressure. And that's exactly what I'm gonna do tonight."