Uncracking Taylor Swift’s Joe Alwyn Easter Egg at the Tortured Poets Department Event

Taylor Swift fans are on their vigilante s--t.
At the Tortured Poets Department event in Los Angeles April 16, Swifties uncovered a detail that may point to the "Cruel Summer" singer's relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.
The clue? A library card file unit that features 72 boxes, one for each of the 72 months—or six years—that Taylor and Joe dated until calling it quits in April 2023.
And that's not the only detail of note about the organization system. Some social media users also pointed out that six of the boxes appeared to be open, which could symbolize important dates in the timeline of their relationship.
"sooooo, if this was the case, do [these] months say anything to you, guys??" one eagle-eyed fan replied to a photo of the installation on X (formerly known as Twitter), "10/2016, 12/2017, 10/2018, 9/2019 ,12/2019, 8/2021."
Another user wrote, "Now WHAT IF those open mailboxes were not chosen randomly and instead they point to an event that happened in those months? What happened on their 10th month together? Then on their 2nd anniversary?"
Of course, Taylor—who confirmed her romance with Travis Kelce in September—didn't stop at just one riddle for her fandom to solve. The event at Los Angeles' The Grove shopping center also included varying sizes of books with specific song titles from the album. Plus, a book displayed in the center of the showroom was opened to a page with lyrics from an unknown song.
"Even statues crumble," the lyrics read, "if they're made to wait."
Taylor has kept mostly quiet on what exactly to expect from her eleventh studio album—due out April 19—though she previously shared that making the project served as a "lifeline."
"I needed to make it," the 34-year-old explained during her Feb. 16 Eras Tour stop in Melbourne. "It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life."
Taylor added, "I've never had an album where I've needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets."
While you wait for the Tortured Poets Department to arrive, keep reading for a breakdown of Taylor songs that were inspired by Joe.