Uncracking Taylor Swift’s Joe Alwyn Easter Egg at the Tortured Poets Department Event

Watch : Joe Alwyn Returns to Social Media Nearly One Year After Taylor Swift Breakup

Taylor Swift fans are on their vigilante s--t.

At the Tortured Poets Department event in Los Angeles April 16, Swifties uncovered a detail that may point to the "Cruel Summer" singer's relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

The clue? A library card file unit that features 72 boxes, one for each of the 72 months—or six years—that Taylor and Joe dated until calling it quits in April 2023.

And that's not the only detail of note about the organization system. Some social media users also pointed out that six of the boxes appeared to be open, which could symbolize important dates in the timeline of their relationship.

"sooooo, if this was the case, do [these] months say anything to you, guys??" one eagle-eyed fan replied to a photo of the installation on X (formerly known as Twitter), "10/2016, 12/2017, 10/2018, 9/2019 ,12/2019, 8/2021."

Another user wrote, "Now WHAT IF those open mailboxes were not chosen randomly and instead they point to an event that happened in those months? What happened on their 10th month together? Then on their 2nd anniversary?"