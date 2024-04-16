Uncracking Taylor Swift’s Joe Alwyn Easter Egg at the Tortured Poets Department Event

Taylor Swift included a detail about her past relationship with Joe Alwyn at her Tortured Poets Department event at Los Angeles' The Grove on April 16.

Watch: Joe Alwyn Returns to Social Media Nearly One Year After Taylor Swift Breakup

Taylor Swift fans are on their vigilante s--t. 

At the Tortured Poets Department event in Los Angeles April 16, Swifties uncovered a detail that may point to the "Cruel Summer" singer's relationship with ex Joe Alwyn

The clue? A library card file unit that features 72 boxes, one for each of the 72 months—or six years—that Taylor and Joe dated until calling it quits in April 2023

And that's not the only detail of note about the organization system. Some social media users also pointed out that six of the boxes appeared to be open, which could symbolize important dates in the timeline of their relationship. 

"sooooo, if this was the case, do [these] months say anything to you, guys??" one eagle-eyed fan replied to a photo of the installation on X (formerly known as Twitter), "10/2016, 12/2017, 10/2018, 9/2019 ,12/2019, 8/2021."

Another user wrote, "Now WHAT IF those open mailboxes were not chosen randomly and instead they point to an event that happened in those months? What happened on their 10th month together? Then on their 2nd anniversary?"

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

Of course, Taylor—who confirmed her romance with Travis Kelce in September—didn't stop at just one riddle for her fandom to solve. The event at Los Angeles' The Grove shopping center also included varying sizes of books with specific song titles from the album. Plus, a book displayed in the center of the showroom was opened to a page with lyrics from an unknown song.

E! News

"Even statues crumble," the lyrics read, "if they're made to wait."

Taylor has kept mostly quiet on what exactly to expect from her eleventh studio album—due out April 19—though she previously shared that making the project served as a "lifeline."

Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

"I needed to make it," the 34-year-old explained during her Feb. 16 Eras Tour stop in Melbourne. "It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life."

Taylor added, "I've never had an album where I've needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets."

While you wait for the Tortured Poets Department to arrive, keep reading for a breakdown of Taylor songs that were inspired by Joe. 

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Exile"

The first song Taylor Swift collaborated on with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the ballad appears on 2020's Folklore as a duet with Bon Iver. At the time of the album's release, Joe was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery, though Taylor confirmed William and Joe were one and the same during her Disney+ concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Taylor revealed Joe had written the entire piano part, along with singing, "I can see you standin' honey/With his arms around your body/Laughin' but the joke's not funny at all." She went on to say The Favourite actor was "always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," but the couple may have never worked together if it wasn't for the COVID-19 shutdown. 

"I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this,'" she explained, "'because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it's like if we write this song together?'" 

The result of their professional collaboration? Winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

"We're so proud of 'Exile,'" Taylor gushed. "All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him."

Apple Music
"Evermore"

For the title track off her ninth studio album, Taylor explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she and Joe worked together the same way they did on "Exile," with Joe crafting the melody, Taylor writing the lyrics and Bon Iver once again serving as the male singing voice.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the song's co-producer Aaron Dessner said it was "really important" for Joe to play the piano part on "Evermore" as he wasn't able to on "Exile" due to recording issues.

"But this time, we could," Aaron said. "I just think it's an important and special part of the story."

John Medina/Getty Images
"All the Girls You Loved Before"

Just hours before Taylor kicked off The Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, the Grammy winner treated fans to four brand-new songs, including "All of the Girls You Loved Before." Originally intended for her 2019 album Lover, fans theorized that the track was about Joe. 

Taylor begins her pre-chorus by singing, "Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned and they intertwined." Those lyrics reminded fans of another song she wrote about Joe on Midnights titled "Mastermind" on which she sings, "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates / And all the stars aligned / You and I ended up in the same room / At the same time."

Later in the song, Taylor croons, "The way you call me 'baby' / Treat me like a lady." Swifties quickly flashed back to Taylor's reputation hit "King of My Heart," which is also about Joe. In the track, she sings, "We met a few weeks ago / Now you try on callin' me 'baby' like tryin' on clothes."

Getty Images
"Betty"

Part of the high school love triangle trilogy on Folklore, Taylor said "Betty" was the result of her hearing Joe "singing the entire, fully formed chorus from another room." 

"I really liked that it seemed to be an apology," she continued. "And I've written so many songs from a female's perspective of wanting a male apology, that we decided to make it from a teenage boy's perspective, apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he's been foolish."

VEVO
"Lavender Haze"

While Joe wasn't actively involved with the production on Midnights' opening track—Zoë Kravitz is credited as a co-songwriter though!—Taylor's desire to protect their relationship from the public was the inspiration for the song.

"If the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it," she explained on Instagram. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff—and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

The title comes from a phrase commonly used in the 1950s that Taylor first heard while watching Mad Men, sharing that it meant an "all-encompassing love glow."

Jackson Lee/GC Images
"Champagne Problems"

Though the couple co-wrote the Evermore song about a failed engagement, Taylor shot down the speculation that it was about their relationship.

"I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't," she told Zane Lowe. "Because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever."

Taylor continued, "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. So...we write the saddest [ones]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

In addition to the title track and "Champagne Problems," Joe also co-wrote "Coney Island," a dark duet featuring The National frontman Matt Berninger,  on Evermore.

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Peace"

Described by Taylor as the most vulnerable song on Folklore, the ballad was the result of the superstar feeling "more rooted in my personal life" because of Joe, she told Paul McCartney in an interview for Rolling Stone.

"I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now," she said, "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
"Sweet Nothing"

The only track Joe co-wrote on Midnights, this sweet love song opens with a pebble picked up from a beach in Wicklow, which is the county in Ireland where the actor filmed the Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

Republic

"You're Losing Me"

Taylor wrote the ballad "You're Losing Me" about a dying relationship on Dec. 5, 2021, according to collaborator Jack Antonoff. He revealed the "very special track from the midnights sessions" was "written and recorded at home" just weeks after she released Red (Taylor's Version) and the "All Too Well" short film.

Taylor waited over a year to release it, debuting it as a Midnights bonus song in May 2023 (one month after news broke of her split with Joe, leading fans to speculate it's about their breakup). 

"I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore / For you / 'Cause you're losin' me," she sings. "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy."

The lyrics also hint at a rejected marriage proposal: "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
"London Boy"

Um, Joe is British. Enough said. 

