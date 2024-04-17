Blue Eyeshadow Is Having A Moment - These Are the Best Products You Need To Rock The Look

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Makeup trends come and go but if there's one that always seems to come back every almost every decade, it's blue eyeshadow. Each time it comes back, though, there's always a new take on the timeless trend. In the 60s, there were stars like Priscilla Presley or Elizabeth Taylor in the film Cleopatra who packed on pastel blue eyeshadow beneath their huge winged eyeliner and stacked lashes. In the 90s, singer Aaliyah and model Kate Moss at Gucci's Spring/Summer 1996 show donned midnight blue shades which were smoked out to perfection. In the early 2000s, pale and dusty blue shadow with hints of iridescent sparkles were a huge Y2K trend and we can thank the hit HBO show Euphoria popularized playful eyeliner in bold blue hues.
This is all to say that when it comes to creating blue eyeshadow looks, there's so much inspiration to pull from. There are also tons of amazing products out to help you channel whichever trend you want to channel and we've hand-picked the best of the best. From creamy eyeshadow sticks in midnight blue hues to playful pigments you can use a million ways, long-lasting powder shadows and glittery eye toppers, keep reading for the best products to create trendy blue eyeshadow looks from every decade.
1960s
ColourPop Pressed Powder Shadow - Lost and Found
This pressed eyeshadow single is the perfect shade of pale blue with periwinkle undertones to master the classic 1960s eye. It has a matte finish (very 60s) with a velvety smooth finish that's super longwearing.
About Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint™ - Blue Monday
This matte liquid eyeshadow isn't only the ideal shade of sky blue, it's also highly-pigmented and won't budge once it's fully dried down.
1990s
ColourPop Pressed Powder Shadow - Backstage
To create a smokey eye use this powder shadow – which boasts a deep cobalt hue – along your eyelid and lower lash line for a sultry look that Kate Moss would be proud of.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Matte - Midnight Blue
These beloved eye shadow sticks blend like a dream and are so user-friendly. You can glide it all over your lid or use it as a liner to deepen the lash line. Plus, they make a great base.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Glowshots Liquid Eyeshadow - Blueberry Bank
This liquid eyeshadow is an easy way to add a bit of sparkle to your eye look. It has a buildable formula and you won't have to deal with any fallout since it's a liquid product.
Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow - Charged
With its midnight blue hue, this powder shadow single is highly pigmented and has just the right amount of shimmer for a 90s look. The velvety formula is highly-pigmented and will last for hours.
2000s
ColourPop Shadow Palette - On Cloud Blue
Boasting all of the quintessential colors, this palette has everything you need to effortlessly create a Y2K makeup look, including dusty blues and glittery shades that were applied liberally all over the eye.
Glossier Skywash - Pool
This liquid to powder eyeshadow has a sheer application with a soft-matte finish and pale blue hue that just screams early 2000s. The doe foot applicator makes it super easy to apply.
2020s
ColourPop Crème Gel Liner - Ventura Blvd
The sky's the limit with this cream gel liner since you can use it as a liner or an eyeshadow base. It has a beautiful shift that will make it seem like you put way more effort into your makeup than you actually did.
MAYBELLINE Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner - Cobalt
The precise tip on this liquid eyeliner makes creating geometric looks a breeze. It's perfect for creating a bold, Euphoria-inspired eye.
L’Oreal Original Volume Building Mascara - Cobalt Blue
For those who like to experiment, try swapping your black mascara for a bright cobalt one like this one. It creates tons of volume and has 75,100+ 5-star ratings on Amazon.
HAUS LABS Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint - Sapphire Matte
The amount of looks that you can create with this pigment paint are endless. Ideal for anyone who likes to get creative, the cream formula dries to a budge-proof matte finish and can be used as eyeshadow, eyeliner, and more.