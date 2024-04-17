Blue Eyeshadow Is Having A Moment - These Are the Best Products You Need To Rock The Look

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Makeup trends come and go but if there's one that always seems to come back every almost every decade, it's blue eyeshadow. Each time it comes back, though, there's always a new take on the timeless trend. In the 60s, there were stars like Priscilla Presley or Elizabeth Taylor in the film Cleopatra who packed on pastel blue eyeshadow beneath their huge winged eyeliner and stacked lashes. In the 90s, singer Aaliyah and model Kate Moss at Gucci's Spring/Summer 1996 show donned midnight blue shades which were smoked out to perfection. In the early 2000s, pale and dusty blue shadow with hints of iridescent sparkles were a huge Y2K trend and we can thank the hit HBO show Euphoria popularized playful eyeliner in bold blue hues.

This is all to say that when it comes to creating blue eyeshadow looks, there's so much inspiration to pull from. There are also tons of amazing products out to help you channel whichever trend you want to channel and we've hand-picked the best of the best. From creamy eyeshadow sticks in midnight blue hues to playful pigments you can use a million ways, long-lasting powder shadows and glittery eye toppers, keep reading for the best products to create trendy blue eyeshadow looks from every decade.