Meghan Markle’s First Product From Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Revealed

Watch : Meghan Markle Returns To Social Media For First Time In Nearly 4 Years

Meghan Markle's new venture is going to be the jam.

In fact, the first product from the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is a jar of strawberry jam, according to photos shared by Meghan and husband Prince Harry's good friend Tracy Robins.

"Thank you for the delicious basket," Tracy wrote in an April 15 Instagram Story. "I absolutely love this jam so not sure i'm sharing with anyone."

Addressing Meghan directly, she added, "Thank you, M."

Along with her note, Tracy shared a photo of the luxe basket filled with juicy lemons and a jar of the American Riviera Orchard spread, which was covered by a rustic square of cheesecloth and tied with a bow.

And the fashion designer wasn't done gushing about the fruity condiment. Atop another Instagram Story showing a close-up of the jar, she wrote, "breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter."