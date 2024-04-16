Meghan Markle’s First Product From Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Revealed

The first product from Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has been shared, and it's a luxe jar of strawberry jam. See the photo.

Meghan Markle's new venture is going to be the jam. 

In fact, the first product from the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is a jar of strawberry jam, according to photos shared by Meghan and husband Prince Harry's good friend Tracy Robins.

"Thank you for the delicious basket," Tracy wrote in an April 15 Instagram Story. "I absolutely love this jam so not sure i'm sharing with anyone."

Addressing Meghan directly, she added, "Thank you, M."

Along with her note, Tracy shared a photo of the luxe basket filled with juicy lemons and a jar of the American Riviera Orchard spread, which was covered by a rustic square of cheesecloth and tied with a bow.  

And the fashion designer wasn't done gushing about the fruity condiment. Atop another Instagram Story showing a close-up of the jar, she wrote, "breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter."

Meghan Markle Through the Years

Meghan first shared she'd be launching American Riviera Orchard back in March, when she returned to social media to debut a new website and Instagram account for the project. While she kept details on the business mostly under wraps, the 42-year-old offered a few clues through a series of posts to her new page, one of which showed her cooking in the kitchen and arranging flowers. In other photos unveiling the brand's logo, Meghan also noted that the operation would be based out of Montecito, Calif., where she resides with Harry and their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. 

Instagram

But Meghan's foray into the lifestyle space is nothing new. After all, the Suits alum previously operated a lifestyle blog, called The Tig, until it shut down in 2017

Though the brand didn't end up going the distance, Meghan expressed pride in all she'd created in the end. 

"What began as a passion project (my little engine that could)," she wrote in a farewell post on The Tig at the time, "evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity."

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan added, "You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy." 

