What Jax Taylor Said About Divorce Months Before Brittany Cartwright Breakup

Watch : Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Make a Shocking Confession About Their Sex Life

Months before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation, the Vanderpump Rules alums were pumping the brakes on the possibility of a potential divorce.

In fact, the now-estranged couple got brutally honest about their relationship problems during The Valley's April 16 episode, which was filmed last summer, but agreed divorce was off the table. After Brittany enjoyed a girls night out with her Bravo costars, Jax confronted the 35-year-old for coming home hungover.

"I don't understand why you can't go out and have a couple drinks," he told her. "Why do you have to go out to the point where you have to throw up?"

However, she called out his hypocrisy, firing back, "That's exactly what you do too."

In a confessional, Jax—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany—admitted, "I'm a little worried because, not only is she my wife, she's a mother, and we need ya. If you keep this up, you're gonna destroy your body. There's other ways to have a good time. We live in California, you can smoke a joint. You can do other things."