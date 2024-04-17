What Jax Taylor Said About Divorce Months Before Brittany Cartwright Breakup

Months before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation, the Vanderpump Rules alums were pumping the brakes on the possibility of a potential divorce.
In fact, the now-estranged couple got brutally honest about their relationship problems during The Valley's April 16 episode, which was filmed last summer, but agreed divorce was off the table. After Brittany enjoyed a girls night out with her Bravo costars, Jax confronted the 35-year-old for coming home hungover.
"I don't understand why you can't go out and have a couple drinks," he told her. "Why do you have to go out to the point where you have to throw up?"
However, she called out his hypocrisy, firing back, "That's exactly what you do too."
In a confessional, Jax—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany—admitted, "I'm a little worried because, not only is she my wife, she's a mother, and we need ya. If you keep this up, you're gonna destroy your body. There's other ways to have a good time. We live in California, you can smoke a joint. You can do other things."
Jax then asked his wife of four years if she told her Valley castmates about their issues in the bedroom. And she didn't hold back with her answer.
"Everybody went around and said when's the last time they had sex," Brittany recounted, "and I said like a month and a half ago."
While Jax cringed at the admission, Brittany encouraged the 44-year-old to "step up the game" when it came to their intimacy. "You can at least try a little bit," she shared. "Make me feel sexy or something a little bit. It doesn't make me feel like you're attracted to me."
"I need more physical touch," she added. "I need words of affirmation."
Jax promised he'd try to make a better effort and assured the Kentucky native breaking up wasn't an option for them.
"That 'D' word does not exist in my family," he explained. "We don't do that."
Brittany agreed, "I love you to pieces and we ain't going nowhere. We're thick as thieves over here."
See Jax and Brittany's marriage troubles continue to play out when The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a full timeline of Jax and Brittany's breakup.
