Riley Strain’s Mom Shares New Information From Final Messages Sent Before Disappearance

Watch : Friend of Riley Strain's Family Says "Huge" Development Has Been Made in Case

Riley Strain's mom is shedding more light on her last conversation with her late son.

Nearly one month after the 22-year-old's body was recovered from Nashville's Cumberland River, Michelle Whiteid recalled the final messages she received from her son before he went missing.

"He had sent me a text and said he was drinking a rum and coke and it didn't taste good," she told NewsNation during an interview April 16. "And I said, 'Well, you probably shouldn't drink it then.' And he goes, 'It tastes like barbecue' and I go, 'Well, that sounds awful' and he said, 'It sounds good, but it's not.'"

For Michelle, the texts could give insight into Riley's final hours, explaining, "Maybe there was something in it that shouldn't have been."

These messages are just the latest update in the case of Riley's March 8 disappearance during a night out with friends in downtown Nashville.